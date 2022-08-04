ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration proposes refunds for travelers hit with major flight delays

By Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago
Lewis Reynolds
5d ago

When you have 2/3rds of your economic policy makers on your staff with zero business experience, this is what you get. A clueless money printing machine that exacerbates all kinds of issues. Inflation, recession 🤔

lifeisanenigma....?
5d ago

why would the Biden Administration be issuing refunds for Airlines.? seriously? isn't this the airlines job?

Teresa Rains
5d ago

travelers knew things were bad but chose to travel...Biden needs to STOP thinking there is money tree behind the white house because in the end we all suffer from this, economical, Money is NOT the answer to everything!!!!

