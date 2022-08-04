Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) -- The Macomb County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home.

MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon to check on the homeowners. It's unknown what prompted authorities to conduct a check.

Once they got into the home, an adult female and a juvenile female were found dead.

Authorities say the cause of death is unknown at this time. There are no signs of apparent foul play at this time.

No other information about the two has been released. The investigation is ongoing, as findings from the medical examiner are pending.