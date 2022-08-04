ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHW7E_0h4WF2Qh00

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) -- The Macomb County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home.

MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon to check on the homeowners. It's unknown what prompted authorities to conduct a check.

Once they got into the home, an adult female and a juvenile female were found dead.

Authorities say the cause of death is unknown at this time. There are no signs of apparent foul play at this time.

No other information about the two has been released. The investigation is ongoing, as findings from the medical examiner are pending.

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
INKSTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Macomb Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia

A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said. Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
LIVONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dead Inside#Mcso
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
huronhub.com

17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody

A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy