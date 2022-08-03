Read on www.x1071.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
Thousands of CrossFit enthusiasts visit Madison as 2022 games kick off
MADISON, Wis. – The official opening ceremony for the CrossFit games introduced spectators to elite athletes of all ages and abilities from over 40 counties across the world Thursday afternoon. For the last five years, Madison played host to the event where hundreds compete in a series of fitness...
x1071.com
Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — People in downtown Madison Friday likely saw something a little different on the Capitol Square: athletes from the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games took to the steps outside the Capitol for part of their competition. Athletes ran 3.5 miles from the Alliant Energy Center to the Capitol...
x1071.com
Swim on! All PHMDC-monitored beaches open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is set to be a scorcher, and there’s no better way to cool off than by taking a dip at a local beach. Beach-goers are in luck. All of the beaches monitored by Public Health Madison and Dane County are open for swimmers. PHMDC...
x1071.com
Now is the time to get your kids on the school year sleep schedule, doctors say
MADISON, Wis. — We may still be a month away from most kids returning to school, but local doctors say now is the time to get your kids into their school year routine. Kids of all ages have likely spent the summer staying up later than normal and sleeping in more in the morning — a routine that takes more than a couple of days for their bodies to get out of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
New UW-Madison chancellor meets with students, staff on first day on campus
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin met with students and staff members Thursday during an ice cream social to mark her first day on campus. Mnookin, who was named the university’s next leader in May, spent her first day on campus touring Engineering Hall, meeting...
x1071.com
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
x1071.com
Help us Fill the Boat with school supplies for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to help make sure local kids have what they need to start the school year with everything they need continues today with a Fill the Boat supply drive at Wingra Boats. News...
x1071.com
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
x1071.com
Record Year For UW-Platteville Foundation Fundraising
It was a record year for UW-Platteville fundraising. For the third consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation achieved a record year in donations. According to Joshua Boots, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Development and Alumni Engagement, more than $7.4 million was raised during the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30th.
x1071.com
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
x1071.com
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Rebecca Kleefisch Campaigns in Platteville
Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.
x1071.com
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
x1071.com
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
x1071.com
‘It’s very uncomfortable you know’: Madison Hyundai drivers hope free steering wheel locks from Police deter car thieves
MADISON, Wis.- As thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai models in Madison and nationwide show no real signs of slowing, Madison Police hoped to arm drivers with free steering wheel locks at National Night Out Wednesday. “I love my Hyundai I don’t want it stolen,” said Sharon Hervig, echoing what...
x1071.com
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening.
x1071.com
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
x1071.com
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
x1071.com
Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
Comments / 0