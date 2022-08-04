Read on origin.turnto10.com
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Marjorie Taylor Greene still claims Antifa behind Jan 6 despite 875 arrests, 360 convictions and House probe
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed the Antifa and said “no one can convince” her that the violent protesters involved in the January 6 riots were supporters of Donald Trump. “I was very upset. I never expected anything like that. And when that happened, I thought, this is Antifa, and no one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters, and we know there’s a lot wrong there, and I cannot wait for investigations, a real investigation,” Ms Greene said.The far-right Republican leader was speaking with 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell for his show.The Biden administration’s response...
Comments / 0