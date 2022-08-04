Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed the Antifa and said “no one can convince” her that the violent protesters involved in the January 6 riots were supporters of Donald Trump. “I was very upset. I never expected anything like that. And when that happened, I thought, this is Antifa, and no one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters, and we know there’s a lot wrong there, and I cannot wait for investigations, a real investigation,” Ms Greene said.The far-right Republican leader was speaking with 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell for his show.The Biden administration’s response...

