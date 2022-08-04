Watch CNBC's full interview with Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
CNBC
Boeing shows strong July deliveries
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
CNBC
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms had deep ties to Voyager Digital and its bankruptcy wipeout
Voyager Digital bankruptcy court proceedings and financial documents show a complex relationship between the company and Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms. Lawyers from the two sides firms sparred in court Thursday over the FTX bid to buy Voyager. Documents reviewed by CNBC show the financial relationship between Alameda and Voyager date...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Coinbase, Sweetgreen, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Coinbase – Coinbase fell more than 3.5% in afterhours trading after reporting quarterly earnings. The company missed analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings, partially due to the "crypto winter" seen in the second quarter. Roblox – Roblox shed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Options Action: Watching the energy space
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in the energy and resource space. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Watch Monday's full episode of the Halftime Report — August 8, 2022
"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Frank Holland and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Hot inflation numbers could push Fed to raise rates in August
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in August, before its next scheduled meeting in September, if this week's economic data shows that inflation isn't abating. "If I were Chairman Jay Powell … I'd be hard-pressed not to call a special Fed meeting...
CNBC
Big bank battle royale, which is the financial favorite
Goldman is outperforming other banks, particularly JPMorgan. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were poised for a subdued open Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow squeaked out a win and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped slightly. Investors are anticipating Wednesday's consumer price index report, as economists expect the pace of inflation to ease a bit, but they are looking forward to more earnings reports. While there have been some big flops – Novovax shares tanked after it dramatically cut its guidance Monday – most companies' earnings have been positive. About three-fourths of the 400-plus companies that have reported so far this season beat expectations, according to FactSet. Spirit reported Tuesday morning, Coinbase is set to announce after the bell and Disney is set to report Wednesday.
CNBC
Ether falls, Iran uses crypto for imports, and Zipmex to restart more withdrawals: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Mauricio Di Bartolomeo of Ledn discusses crypto markets and whether liquidity risks for crypto businesses are over.
CNBC
Norwegian Cruise Line shares fall as revenue, outlook lag pre-pandemic levels
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter results that lagged pre-pandemic levels and warned of persistent volatility ahead. Norwegian, however, announced lighter Covid protocols that is calls "meaningfully positive" for bookings. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Micron warns, Bed Bath 'frenzy,' Tyson cut
Can Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) make it? Seems impossible with same-store sales down 23% last quarter. Shares of the home retail stock jumped nearly 40% Monday in what Baird called the "latest meme stock frenzy"; the analyst downgraded BBBY to sell. Why not issue stock today — even 10 million shares? Activist shareholder Ryan Cohen became the company's largest shareholder in March.
CNBC
Boeing deliveries slip to five-month low in July
Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July. The decline highlights the pressure on global supply chains as the company prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. The U.S. planemaker said monthly deliveries included 23 737 Max jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing Max...
CNBC
Monday, August 8, 2022: This one stock is shifting Cramer's market outlook
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why one company's earnings pre-announcement is proof the market is resilient and showing bullish sentiment. They also share their thoughts on what the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act means for health care stocks.
CNBC
Opportunities ahead in health care and utility stocks, BNY Mellon says
Lale Akoner, senior investment management market strategist at BNY Mellon, says there are currently more investment opportunities in short-duration assets versus growth stocks. She adds that health care and utility stocks, particularly in the U.S., present strong potential.
CNBC
Google outage reported by thousands of users around the world
Users around the world are reporting outages on search engine Google, according to DownDetector.com. In the U.S., more than 40,000 people reported that Google was down for them around 9.20 p.m. ET, though the figure has since fallen. Users around the world are reporting outages on Google's search engine, according...
Comments / 0