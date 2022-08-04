Watch CNBC's full interview with Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were poised for a subdued open Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow squeaked out a win and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped slightly. Investors are anticipating Wednesday's consumer price index report, as economists expect the pace of inflation to ease a bit, but they are looking forward to more earnings reports. While there have been some big flops – Novovax shares tanked after it dramatically cut its guidance Monday – most companies' earnings have been positive. About three-fourths of the 400-plus companies that have reported so far this season beat expectations, according to FactSet. Spirit reported Tuesday morning, Coinbase is set to announce after the bell and Disney is set to report Wednesday.

