New books, DVDs available at Odell Library

 5 days ago
In need of something new to read? Odell Library received new books and DVDs in June.

In Adult Fiction, the library has: The 6:20 Man — David Baldacci; The Beach Trap — Ali Brady; Below Zero — C.J. Box; The Best Is Yet to Come — Debbie Macomber; The Boardwalk Bookshop — Susan Mallery; Chrysalis — Lincoln Child; Cold Cold Bones — Kathy Reichs; Dead in the Water — Julie Ann Walker; Edge of Dusk — Colleen Coble; The Edge of Summer — Viola Shipman; Escape — James Patterson; Extenuating Circumstances — Joyce Carol Oates; Free Fire — C.J. Box; The Girl Who Survived — Lisa Jackson; Grace Under Fire — Julie Garwood; Hatchet Island — Paul Doiron; The Hidden One — Linda Castillo; Holy Chow — David Rosenfelt; The Hotel Nantucket — Elin Hilderbrand; The House across the Lake — Riley Sager; Into the Mist — P.C. Cast; The It Girl — Ruth Ware; Joan — Katherine J. Chen; The Last to Vanish — Megan Miranda; Nowhere to Run — C.J. Box; The One You Want — Jennifer Ryan; Quarter to Midnight — Karen Rose; Resilience After Dark — Marie Force; Rock Paper Scissors — Alice Feeney; Shattered — James Patterson; The Suspects — Danielle Steel; Vacationland — Meg Mitchell Moore; We Were Never Here — Andrea Bartz.

On DVD, the library has added: Abraham Lincoln; Hotel Portofino, Season 1; Panama; The Power of Big Oil.

In Adult Nonfiction, the library now has: Leadership — Henry Kissinger; The Woman They Could Not Silence — Kate Moore.

In the Easy/Juvenile section, the library added: Are Sea Monsters Real? — Ginjer L. Clarke; The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh! — Aaron Blabey; Beginner’s World Atlas — National Geographic Kids; Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival — Matthew Cordell; The Dinos on the Bus — Peter Millett; Doggie — Nancy Armo; The Fog Catcher’s Daughter — Marianne McShane; The Golden Girls: Goodnight, Girls — Samantha Brooke; I Begin with Spring: The Life and Seasons of Henry David Thoreau — Julie Dunlap; Iguana Be a Dragon — Maddie Frost; Little Bunny’s Sleepless Night — Carol Roth; One Million Trees: A True Story — Kristen Balouch; Puppy Bus — Drew Brockington; S’More than Meets the Eye! — Jason Tharp; The Unofficial Harry Potter Hogwarts Handbook; Washed Ashore: Making Art from Ocean Plastic — Kelly Crull.

Odell Library

