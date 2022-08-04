ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
columbiaspy.com

Sunday, August 7, 2022

(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) He had just gotten done with a fish breakfast and coffee. He was a lot cleaner than the lazy fisherman who left this mess under the bridge. Bunting at the Locust Street Park gazebo. Flowers and ants. Family outing?. Made in the...
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.

A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Amid summer heat, PennDOT hiring in preparation for winter snow

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a recruitment fair Monday to hire winter seasonal drivers and engineers, as well as permanent positions. The fair runs from 12 to 6 p.m. at the York County Maintenance Office on 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404. This will be the second...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s tough but it’s fun’: Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices

Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
HARRISBURG, PA

