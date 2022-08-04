Read on theburgnews.com
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel Maven
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, August 7, 2022
(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) He had just gotten done with a fish breakfast and coffee. He was a lot cleaner than the lazy fisherman who left this mess under the bridge. Bunting at the Locust Street Park gazebo. Flowers and ants. Family outing?. Made in the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.
FOX43.com
BAPS hosts kids night; Rahmer wins fifth feature at Lincoln | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — Saturday night fun, fun for the kids that is. Before the races, BAPS invited the community out to the track as hundreds enjoy kids night. From turn four to the front stretch and pits, there were activities for kids of all ages. Before the dirt flies...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
abc27.com
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
PennDOT holding job fairs ahead of winter season
PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.
AYCINC Back 2 School Event offers school supplies in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer is in its final stretch, which means its time for back-to-school shopping. With inflation on the minds of many families, this season could prove to be difficult. However, All You Can Inc. (AYCINC) has a solution for many Harrisburg families. The non-profit organization hosted its...
Amid summer heat, PennDOT hiring in preparation for winter snow
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a recruitment fair Monday to hire winter seasonal drivers and engineers, as well as permanent positions. The fair runs from 12 to 6 p.m. at the York County Maintenance Office on 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404. This will be the second...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
abc27.com
Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
abc27.com
Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
‘It’s tough but it’s fun’: Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices
Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
