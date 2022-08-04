Vermont is poised to make history by being the last state to make history

Read on 19thnews.org
Ray D
2d ago
what a prejudiced article. "old white men" ...."the first female" blah blah blah. crappy reporting, again
Reply
3
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary
NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Republicans running to be secretary of state in two primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump's false claims about the last presidential election.
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont; ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police
The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing over the weekend was found in Vermont on Tuesday. The victim's ex-boyfriend, who had been wanted for questioning in connection with her disappearance, was later shot and killed by officers Tuesday night. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has an uphill battle for reelection in Wyoming as her work on the Jan. 6 committee has left many voters feeling sour about her.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
deseret.com
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mark McCloskey, Who Aimed Gun at BLM Protest, Faces Heavy Defeat in Primary
McCloskey was among the candidates in a crowded field of Republicans in Missouri's primary for the U.S. Senate.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Comments / 4