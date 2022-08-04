August editorial—Is it dead, or is it alive? High-speed rail progress in the U.S.

Read on www.rtands.com
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Empire strikes back: Eric Adams muses about sending bus of New Yorkers to Texas
Texas struck first, sending buses of migrants to New York City. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is prepared to strike back, musing about sending a busload of New Yorkers to campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Conservative apparel brand fined $200K for replacing Chinese labels with 'Made in USA'
A conservative apparel company and its owner, who make shirts that read “#FJB” and “Let’s Go Brandon” among others, was fined by the Federal Trade Commission for $211,335 for falsely claiming that its imported apparel is “Made in USA”
"It's The One Thing I Make Sure To Eat On Every Trip Across The Atlantic": Americans Are Sharing Foods From Abroad That Are Difficult To Find Back Home
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
