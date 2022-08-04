Tutanota cries antitrust foul over Microsoft Teams blocking sign-ups for its email users

Read on techcrunch.com
TechCrunch
Google Cloud announces upcoming regions in Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand
In the context of cloud computing, a region is a specific geographic location where users can deploy cloud resources. At a minimum, all Google Cloud regions offer services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, Virtual Private Cloud, Key Management System, Cloud Identity and Secret Manager. Additional products usually come online within six months of a new region’s launch.
TechCrunch
Twilio hacked by phishing campaign targeting internet companies
The San Francisco-based company, which allows users to build voice and SMS capabilities — such as two-factor authentication (2FA) — into applications, said in a blog post published Monday that it became aware that someone gained “unauthorized access” to information related to some Twilio customer accounts on August 4.
TechCrunch
Google launches a website version of its Read Along education app for children
The concept of the website is similar to the app: children can learn to speak languages like English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Urdu by reading stories using Google’s speech recognition and text-to-speech text. A virtual assistant named Diya helps the children pronounce words if it detects they are struggling. Children can also ask Diya for help in speaking unknown words.
TechCrunch
South Korea to probe Apple and Google over in-app payment rule break
Apart from Apple and Google, the KCC is also investigating SK Group’s homegrown app store called ONE Store. The watchdog said that it had looked into the practices of all three app stores since May 17, and determined that they might have breached the country’s telecommunication act passed last year.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ‘Winter may be longer’ because unicorns won’t accept down rounds, says SoftBank leader
Hey, folks! A quick word on pitching. If you are starting your fundraising journey, apply to be part of the 2-minute life pitch practice on our TechCrunch Live series. If you’ve already raised some money, Haje is always on the lookout for pitch decks to feature as part of his Pitch Deck Teardown series on TechCrunch+. There’s more info about how to submit your deck here. If you have more questions about either, email Haje, and he may be able to help! —Christine and Haje.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TechCrunch
PreciTaste lands cash for tech that checks restaurant orders for accuracy
Ingo Stork-Wersborg claims his company, PreciTaste, has the solution — with the key ingredient being AI. PreciTaste sells a service that monitors food quality in quick-service kitchens, predicting demand and supply to make order prep recommendations to workers. PreciTaste was bootstrapped until today, which marks the closure of the...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
TechCrunch
TikTok’s latest test feature aims to improve the app’s search capabilities
It appears that the feature is currently available to a small group of users who are part of a limited test. When reached for comment about the test, a spokesperson for TikTok said the company didn’t have anything to share at the moment. There’s already talk about TikTok acting...
TechCrunch
Shopic lands $35M to bring its item-scanning ‘smart cart’ tech to more stores
While there isn’t a silver bullet, Raz Golan makes the case that “smart” store technology — particularly his company’s — can help to tackle many of the stock- and retention-related problems stores wrestle with today. He’s the co-founder of Shopic, a startup that sells clip-on touchscreen hardware for shopping carts that identify items to display promotions while acting as a self-service checkout window.
TechCrunch
How to lose money, SoftBank edition
Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest and most interesting technology, startup and market news. This morning was a fun mix of stuff that we don’t always get to, so strap in for the following:. Stocks and cryptos are mostly higher today, meaning that most listeners of...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bridge round bingo, SaaS sales smarts, tracking monthly expenses
Similarly, in a down market, SaaS startups that help clients make incremental improvements to cash flow are in a much better position to ride things out. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “In a downturn,...
TechCrunch
Privya helps companies protect data at code level before it goes into production
One of the founders, CEO Uzy Hadad, was working a company called VisualDNA, which was later acquired by Nielsen. As he watched the amount of data the company was collecting, storing and monetizing, he came up with the notion of a data privacy startup that would become Privya. He and...
TechCrunch
Twitter says internal systems change to blame for partial outage
Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicated that problems began around 2 p.m. EDT. Users reported problems with both the app and web versions of the platform, with some saying they were being logged out or were unable load their home feed. “We fixed it,” the company said in...
TechCrunch
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
TechCrunch
HBO Max attempts to fix its notoriously buggy app with oft-requested features
With the shuffle button now on mobile devices in addition to desktop and connected TV apps, users can randomize which episode to play for select series on the streaming service. U.S. subscribers with an ad-free subscription can use SharePlay on their iPhone or iPad to watch HBO Max content in sync with friends or family while on FaceTime.
TechCrunch
Google’s new campaign attempts to publicly pressure Apple into adopting RCS
“It’s time for Apple to fix texting,” the website reads. “It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.”
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
TechCrunch
Why not all VCs are ready to embrace AI-powered investment tools
There’s certainly plenty of data that one might use to train an AI-powered due diligence or investment recommendation tool, including sources like LinkedIn, PitchBook, Crunchbase, Owler and other third-party data marketplaces. With it, AI-driven financial research platforms claim to be able to predict the ability of a startup to attract investments, and there might be some truth to this. One study of hedge fund performance found that AI-driven funds generated higher average monthly returns over a 15-year period than their human-guided counterparts.
TechCrunch
Canoo burns cash in race to hit $1B EV sales goal
“We are preparing for [start of production] readiness,” said Ramesh Murthy, chief accounting officer at Canoo, during Monday’s earnings call. “We have customers. We have access to capital. We have a strategy that benefits our company and shareholders against the backdrop of this global economic condition. We are making it happen.”
