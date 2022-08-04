Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly California Fire

Read on www.newsy.com
Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren Suspended By Governor DeSantis
A twice elected State Attorney is firing back at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who suspended him last week. DeSantis made the announcement Thursday in Tampa, FL, that he suspended Andrew Warren, the State Attorney, for the 13th Judicial Circuit, for neglect of duty. "This is a dangerous precedent. This is...
Biden To Tour Kentucky Flooding Sites With Gov. Beshear
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and view damage from storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of...
