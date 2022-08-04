Read on www.penbaypilot.com
Related
penbaypilot.com
Reelect Representative Jan Dodge, House District 39
The chaos in elections nationwide leaves many of us tired and frustrated. However, our local Maine elections continue to offer voters excellent candidates to represent us in Augusta. One superior candidate is Jan Dodge, Maine House District #39. In her first two terms, Jan achieved positive results for her constituents....
penbaypilot.com
Fundraiser for Maine Lobstermen’s Association raises over $50K
With donations still rolling in, organizers of the fundraiser for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association held at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 7 report that over $50,000 has been raised. The fundraiser included twin lobsters, (a non-lobster entree was available), clams or mussels, corn, blueberry pie,...
penbaypilot.com
Saltwater Classroom thanks supporters, looks forward to auction
A heartfelt thank you to the many artists and businesses in Midcoast Maine who have donated so generously to the upcoming fundraising event and silent auction benefiting Saltwater Classroom, a nonprofit ocean education organization I founded in 2018. A preview of the array of items can be seen on our...
penbaypilot.com
Alice Crie Knight, obituary
ROCKLAND — Alice MacKay Crie Knight, 88, died at home peacefully on a beautiful sunny morning Aug. 1, 2022. Born in her beloved hometown of Rockland, on December 19, 1933 to Ernest Kelley Crie and Mildred Oxton Crie. Alice was educated in Rockland and a proud member of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Rockland appoints interim Patrol Sergeant
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department announced the appointment of Officer Michael Izzi to interim Patrol Sergeant in a news release Aug. 8 on its Facebook page. Sgt. Izzi joined the Rockland Police Department in 2021, having been a police officer with the City of Alexandria, Virginia for approximately 7 years prior. During his time at the Alexandria Police Department, Izzi served as a patrol officer, member of the civil disturbance unit, was a trained crisis intervention team member, and a member of the special operations team.
penbaypilot.com
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
penbaypilot.com
Gary Lee Soule, obituary
ROCKLAND — Gary Lee Soule, 67, of Rockland, Maine and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Gary fought a brave battle with cancer. Gary was born December 4, 1954 to Erwin “Kip” and Gloria Soule. He was a...
penbaypilot.com
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to host 12th Heafitz Endowed Lecture
This year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will present its 12th annual Ina and Lewis Heafitz Endowed Lecture at the Gardens on Aug. 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The lecture, “Centering Indigenous Peoples and Nations in Land Protection and Conservation: Thoughts on Wabanaki Possibilities,” will feature Dr. Darren J. Ranco, associate professor of Anthropology and coordinator of Native American Research at the University of Maine in Orono.
RELATED PEOPLE
penbaypilot.com
E. Leslie Merry Jr., service and obituary
E. Leslie Merry Jr., 72, of Swanville, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Brooks Pentecostal Church in Brooks, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, Maine. Memories and condolences may be...
penbaypilot.com
Pope Memorial Humane Society hosts Bark and Brew in the Barn
WARREN — Bark + Brew in the Barn is back for a second year. Join fellow animal lovers Thursday, August 18, at Harmony Hill Farm (1140 North Pond Road, Warren). Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for a couple and include 1 beer or wine, complimentary freshly popped popcorn, and a chance at door prizes announced throughout the night. Additional beverages are available by donation and food vendors with pay-per-purchase food.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating pistol whipping of juvenile
ROCKLAND — Rockland police are investigating the alleged pistol whipping to a juvenile by another teen. According to a press release posted on the department’s Facebook page Aug. 8, Rockland Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen Aug. 6 in regards to a juvenile who had been assaulted by another juvenile.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Bryan M. Benner, obituary
LIBERTY — Bryan M. Benner, 68, of Liberty, Maine passed away at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on July 30, 2022. Bryan was born on November 8, 1953, to parents Otis Benner Jr. and Gladys Cushman Benner. Bryan grew up in Waldoboro, Maine and attended local schools. In...
penbaypilot.com
‘Summer Breeze’ chosen as Belfast Harbor Fest 2022 graphic
“Summer Breeze,” an oil painting by Searsport artist Sandy Dolan, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce “Artist of the Year’ in 2018, has been selected to be the event graphic of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest. The image will appear on Harbor Fest souvenir items, posters and fliers. It will also be featured in a live auction during “Evening by the Bay,” the Friday, Aug. 19 event that kicks off this year’s three-day Harbor Fest.
penbaypilot.com
Why I’m voting for Denise Munger for Rockport Select Board August 30
Denise is a hard worker. When she was on the Select Board she thoroughly read the information presented by the Town as well as researched outstanding questions. She continues to listen to input from residents and paid serious attention to testimony that came before the SB. She makes decisions based on the information and realities at hand. She is good for her word.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Next Generation Moves In
Saturday was moving up day in the henyard. The two-month old pullets, the young hens that had been confined to a small house and yard since leaving their brooder, were joining the old girls in the main yard. Since I had nothing better to do, I sat down on the huge pine stump right in the middle of the action and watched.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Hand, heart and steel: ‘El Faro’ memorial nears completion; dedication ceremony planned for September
ROCKLAND — The hand is carved from metal, but it is Jay Sawyer’s hand. Intricately carved details raised in permanent salute from an empty maritime uniform have been lovingly crafted by this Warren sculptor, who not only put his heart into his work for the victims of El Faro, but also used his hand as the mold for the salute. For the faceless female that will stand beside the male, Sawyer’s daughter lent her own hand.
penbaypilot.com
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
penbaypilot.com
Riley School to Hold Reunion Camp-out Under Meteor Shower
ROCKPORT — The Riley School is 50 years old this year and to start celebrating, it is inviting all alumni, as well as past and present Riley Family members, to pack up their family and camping gear, and gather on the wide-open campus for the weekend. From August 12-14,...
penbaypilot.com
Champion Aiden Genthner wins the International Great Crate Race
ROCKLAND—After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Lobster Festival opened to the public for free in Rockland this week. Sunday, August 7, 2022 marked a favorite event: the International Great Crate Race, where kids and adults in shorts and socks were raring to run across a long string of lobster crates attached to floats. The event was “open to anyone brave enough to risk falling into the chilly ocean with thousands of people watching your every move!”
Comments / 0