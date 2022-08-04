ROCKLAND — The hand is carved from metal, but it is Jay Sawyer’s hand. Intricately carved details raised in permanent salute from an empty maritime uniform have been lovingly crafted by this Warren sculptor, who not only put his heart into his work for the victims of El Faro, but also used his hand as the mold for the salute. For the faceless female that will stand beside the male, Sawyer’s daughter lent her own hand.

