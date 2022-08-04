Read on www.nbcnewyork.com
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Norwalk police: Man 3 times broke into apartment of woman who had protective order against him
NORWALK — A Stamford man was charged Friday with breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her multiple times this summer while she had a protective order against him, according to police. Norwalk police served Michael McFarlane, 29, of Stamford, with three arrest warrants on Friday while he...
Register Citizen
Police: Person suffers minor injuries in South Norwalk street robbery
NORWALK — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Hanford Place early Monday morning. Police were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery. The caller told police they were walking home when they saw a vehicle driving slowly behind “as if it was following the victim,” Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
'I learned a lesson' | Family gets wake-up call after dog gets stolen
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Emanuel Castillo can finally breathe easily as his four-legged family member is home safe, but it was a long 25 hours of not knowing. Castillo's car had been stolen from DiBella's Subs, in Milford, late Thursday afternoon, while his dog Leo was in the car. But,...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man steals car with dogs inside, spits at cop after pursuit
EAST HAVEN — A New Haven man who police said stole a car with two dogs in the backseat, fled pursuing officers and spit in a cop’s face was arrested Sunday on more than a half-dozen charges. Sean Kelly, 52, who police said was on probation during the...
NBC New York
Jasmine Porter Case: Man Charged With Murder in NYC Woman's 1996 Killing
An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation, as the cold case was cracked thanks to a tip and a fresh genetic match.
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
Man, 66, arrested on murder charge more than 2 decades after Bronx woman’s death
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday more than two decades after a Bronx woman’s death. Gregory Fleetwood, now 66, allegedly killed Jasmine Porter, 36, in 1996, police said. He was identified and charged because of advancements in DNA testing, an NYPD spokesman said. Porter was found unconscious with […]
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
Bridgeport PD investigate early morning shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday. Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller […]
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody
Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody. A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled. The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez....
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
Register Citizen
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
News 12
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport
A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
