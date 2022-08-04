ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

WATCH: Going Back to School shopping with Chris Reece

 5 days ago
Chris Reece was one of the members of the News 3 Now This Morning team to recently go Back to School shopping to help with this year’s Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County supply drive.

Take a look at what he was able to pick up here, and if you’re interested in donating, click here for more on how you can help.

