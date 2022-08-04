ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Ramona Heads To Hairtown

By Matt Harris
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNrL6_0h4WBx4f00

The latest episode of the Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast is out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gp7GR_0h4WBx4f00

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Ramona Holloway loves hair!  Wigs, faux ponytails, hair extensions of every length and texture, she loves it all.

Sure, when she visits Philly this weekend she will see an Earth, Wind, and Fire concert and an Alicia Keys concert, but the highlight for her is going to not one but two Hairtown beauty supply stores and that’s just the tip of her hair tour.

Listen and laugh at the details of the pod.

Plus. Matt and his brother’s odd childhood outfits.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy