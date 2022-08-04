Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Ramona Heads To Hairtown

The latest episode of the Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast is out.

Ramona Holloway loves hair! Wigs, faux ponytails, hair extensions of every length and texture, she loves it all.

Sure, when she visits Philly this weekend she will see an Earth, Wind, and Fire concert and an Alicia Keys concert, but the highlight for her is going to not one but two Hairtown beauty supply stores and that’s just the tip of her hair tour.

Listen and laugh at the details of the pod.

Plus. Matt and his brother’s odd childhood outfits.