Was the FAMU graduation shoot worth going viral?

Clothes do not define you, so why should they limit your ability to learn?

Since entering the public school system, I have always been confronted with a handbook outlining my responsibilities as a student, and within that handbook, I was given something that I felt received more attention and ridicule — a dress code.

A dress code is defined by Dictionary.com as a set of rules specifying the … type of clothing to be worn by a group or by people under specific circumstances.

As I entered high school, many young women, including myself, were going through bodily and hormonal changes, and having such a strict dress code made me feel targeted. We had no say over the freedom of our outfits, and failure to follow the dress code resulted in many students being pulled from their studies to discuss their clothing choice.

Many students' learning has been hampered by dress codes. I spent my sixth grade year through my 12th grade year of high school feeling as if my body was a distraction — as if I had to conceal what did not conform to societal norms.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, In the 2017-18 school year, 42.6% of elementary schools, 61.6% of middle schools, and 55.9% of high schools reported that a strict dress code was enforced for their students.

Many genders, minorities and gender identities are discriminated against by these dress codes.

While I disagree with a nude photo shoot on a historic campus that stands for so much more, FAMU graduating senior Terica Williams, 24, said it best: "I am living proof clothes do not define you." Despite receiving criticism for her now-viral Instagram photos, I believe the message she was attempting to convey is one we should hear. Clothes do not define you, and they should not be used to constrain your education!

You can watch jazz storyteller Cynthia Utterbach weave a story with her voice every Sunday night at Good Times Jazz Bar from 7-10 p.m. But with a long career in music, the Savannah-based singer has more to say beyond that stage. I chat with Utterbach about commanding the stage, being true to the music, finding the courage to go solo and her latest cover and music video of Nina Simone's "Four Women."

Laura Nwogu: You've had a long jazz career. What was it about jazz music that made you so passionate about it? Where did that love come from?

Cynthia Utterbach: “I think it's the more relaxed environment that you get to work in. It's not as frantic as say doing soul, R&B, or dance music — all of which I've done in the past. And I got to a point where I got tired of screaming my bloody head off every night and not having a voice the next day. There was something about listening to jazz music that was very calming. Most people like the melody. Then I started listening to what they were saying, and I started really getting into different singers and their approach to the same songs, maybe listening to 20 different singers and how they all had a different point of view. And it just opened up a whole world for me of more freedom with music and a much more relaxed way of presenting myself and presenting music and telling stories. So that's kind of what sold me.”

LN: I think the transition from soul, R&B, and dance music to jazz is interesting. But I'm also curious, what was it like for you to transition from group performance — even going as far back as singing in the choir as a child — to solo performances around the world, including making “Close Your Eyes,” your first solo self-produced project?

CU: “I sang in groups for a long time because I was basically too shy to sing on my own. I could not see myself as a solo performer, but I loved harmony and I loved harmonizing and being one of the voices in the group. And I was very content with that. But then, eventually, somebody approaches you and encourages you, and I started writing just a little because I've always written poetry. So, I started writing and putting my poems to music and realized that, well, in order to put it out there, I have to sing it to someone, which sort of put me out in the forefront.

"That sort of started the whole singing by myself kind of thing, and I found it wasn't as terrifying as I thought it would be. Yeah, you still went through stage fright and butterflies in the stomach, but you learn to overcome that, and I realized that it wasn't necessary to really depend upon other people to get your feeling out there and to have that feeling inside.”

LN: And shifting toward the recent cover of Nina Simone’s “Four Women” that you did in collaboration with the Eric Jones Trio. You've worked with them many times. What made you decide to come together for this visual?

CU: “Well, actually, I had performed the song two or three times at the club. I've been working with this band at a club called Good Times Jazz in Savannah.”

LN: I love Good Times.

CU: “It's just wonderful. So, for the last four years, I've been working with them there every Sunday or sometimes on the weekend. When I first came [to Savannah], I was fresh from overseas moving here to Pooler. And so, I brought a whole arsenal of music that I had been performing overseas, and one of the songs was “Four Women” by Nina Simone. And the first time I did it, the band had never done it before and they were like, ‘Wow, that's a heavy song.’ And I always like to preface the song when I'm performing to sort of tell the story of what the song entails or the writer's intention.

“We performed it a few more times, and it always had the same effect on the audience and on us. And then one night, the bass player, who was the white guy in the band — everybody else is African American — he says, ‘Let's record this,’ and I went, ‘What? (laughs) I didn't expect that from you.’ He says, ‘It's such a moving song. It's one that makes you just really think and it's kind of moody, but mysterious in a way but it really puts a message right on point.’ And he was really very excited about making this happen, so he was really the driving force behind us making the recording. He put together the team with Rosanna [Lucia] and the crew and the actors, and he worked very hard. I think it took maybe about six months, but he really diligently worked on making this project come together, and I really thank him for that because it is a song that needs to, from time to time, remind people of history.

“And I might say that one thing that hit me about the song is that it's called “Four Women.” It's not called Four Black Women or Four African American Women. It’s “Four Women,” but the lyrics reflect women of color. The instances that these four women went through would affect any woman, and so I thought it was very perceptive of Nina Simone. And when I'm singing it, I'm thinking of how this relates to a much bigger audience than I initially thought about, so I think in that respect, the song is very, very important.

LN: And you've been a significant part of the jazz scene in Savannah from singing every Sunday at Good Times Jazz Bar to singing at the Savannah Jazz Festival. How has living in Savannah influenced your art compared to when you were overseas in Germany, or wherever?

CU: “I came to Savannah as a sort of look-see. I came with a keyboard over one shoulder and a suitcase. I really looked like a bohemian, and I didn't know where I wanted to move returning to the U.S. and I had picked out a couple of places. I need water nearby and an airport, so it came down to either Raleigh, North Carolina, or Savannah. Both because they had a lot of culture, and I had never lived in the South. One month went to two, three, four, and I didn't know a soul. Not one soul, and so I sort of kind of roamed around and just sort of fell into this and fell into that. I was here maybe a little over a year, and then someone had my CD and gave it to Teddy Adams who called me and said he'd heard my CD and would I be interested in singing at the club. And that sort of started it — meeting the musicians and meeting jazz people, or even non-jazz people, and just getting into the scene.

“I didn't come with a plan. I just came to just sort of find someplace to call home, to have a key someplace. I was living in hotels for years. Just going from tour to tour. The first couple of years were a little rough because I kept saying I'm not going to totally unpack because I'm not sure. But then more and more I unpacked and here I am six years later.”

LN: From your musical journey and everything that you've learned about yourself, what advice would you give to up-and-coming jazz storytellers?

CU: “Ah, don't sing a song that you don't like, first of all. Don't sing a song that you don't understand what they're talking about, what the composer's intent was, because you won't relay that to an audience. Be true to the music. Be true to the text. Study the song. Study the composer. Study the era that the songs were performed in, so you really know the story. You're able to relate to a story much better when you know the story. It's not like making it up as you go along. You can't fool an audience today. They pay too much money to come see you. And I find that the stories set up will draw your audience in.

“A few weeks ago, a person said to me, ‘The people are talking so much while the band is playing. When you go up there, can you tell the people to be quiet?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, that's not how it works. You don't demand, you command.’ When I go up to do my show, I said they'll quiet down because I start with the stories and they like the stories; it works every time.”

LN: I love what you said about, you don't demand, you command. I’m going to keep that handy.

And the final question that I end with everyone is: Why do you love the 912?

CU: “Well, I've never been embraced by Southern hospitality. I'd heard the word, yeah, but I had no idea. But once you're inside of the city, once you are enveloped by the warmth and the hugs and the gravy and the home cooking and all of that, then you really get to feel what hospitality is. It's not just a word. It's a hug. And I like that very much.”

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

The 912 newsletter will highlight a local Black artist every two months as the header image for the weekly issue. This month's artist is Gabe Torres.

