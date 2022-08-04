ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Saturday Night Putting Contests in Anniston

 5 days ago

Calhoun Journal

August 4, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday join the Oaks on Cherokee for their putting contest. Signups start at 7:30pm and the context starts at 8:00 pm. There is an $11 entry fee with a cash payout each week. See cover photo for more details. The Oaks on Cherokee offers a golf driving range, lounge, dart boards & snack bar. Available for private events as well.

