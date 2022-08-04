INTERVIEW: Services Genesee Health System offers to those in a mental health crisis

Read on nbc25news.com
Mother sentenced after child brings marijuana gummies to school
FLINT, MI – The attorney for a Genesee County mother whose 6-year-old daughter took THC-infused gummies and distributed them to her kindergarten classmates said her client is “extremely horrified and remorseful” prior to the woman being given a delayed sentence that could afford her the chance to avoid having a felony conviction on her record.
Cousin blames police shooting in Owosso on mental health issues
The cousin of a 39-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police outside an Owosso restaurant believes he was suffering from mental health issues. Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers. Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint
FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
Latinx celebration held at Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Saturday the Latinx Celebration took place at the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint. The Executive Director, Asa Zuccaro tells Mid-Michigan NOW that this annual summer celebration is a chance for people to come together to celebrate community and culture. New links: Flint Harley Riders hold...
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Flint Police seize Fentanyl during special operation
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department says its Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1. Police say three people were arrested in connection with the investigation. Investigators say charges are pending. A news conference will be held today to further discuss this.
Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
3 arrested on gun charges following TikTok party that drew hundreds to Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY (WJRT) - A large party promoted on TikTok brought several hundred people to a rural Tuscola County over the weekend and police had it on their radar as well. Three people who had been at the party were eventually arrested with handguns. Police are also investigating other incidents...
Deputies on scene of accident in Shiawassee County
Shiawassee County deputies are currently on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Durand and Lennon Road.
Sheriff investigating after three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three swans were found decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he’s certain the people knew they killed the swans, although it’s not clear yet if it was intentional.
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two - year hiatus
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -After a two-year hiatus, Pet Fest returned to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township Saturday. The event had 13 animal welfare groups helping people meet their new furry friends. New links: New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall. Coordinator of Pet Fest, Linda Molpus,...
Dewalt recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury and laceration hazards
FLINT, Mich. - Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards. According to reports, DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw's rear safety guard breaking almost 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder
DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County. According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti. Officials reported that Brown...
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
