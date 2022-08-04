Read on www.an17.com
Related
an17.com
Anthony Giammolva III
Anthony Giammolva III passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 28. He was born on Monday, March 28, 1994, in Metairie, Louisiana to Deanne and Anthony Giammolva (Jr.). He was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Anthony is survived by his parents, Deanne and...
an17.com
Triston "Pinball" Gene Pennington
A resident of Loranger, LA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born April 11, 2000, in Hammond, LA and was 22 years of age. He is survived by father, Dennis Gene Pennington; uncles, Lloyd Pennington and Clay Love and Phyllis; aunts, Lila Pennington, Claudia Nichols, Sherry Pennington, Roxanne Pennington, Tommie Jean Love, and Debbie Love; cousins, Donald Wilkinson and Brittany, Pamela Hayden and Mark, Brittany Roussell and CJ, and Holly Love; along with numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Lynn Love Pennington; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Ann Kirkland Love; paternal grandmother, Erma Lee Pennington; paternal grandfather, Claude Warren Pennington; and cousins, Adalynne and Madalynne Wilkinson and Aiden James Ross. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Friday, August 12, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Mike Starkey. Interment Briar Patch Cemetery, Loranger, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Larry Anthony Blackmon
Larry Anthony Blackmon of Amite, Louisiana, passed away at Ochsner Foundation Hospital on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 57. He was born on Saturday, February 20, 1965, in Marrero, Louisiana. Larry is survived by his wife, Shannon Marie Gildig Blackmon, daughter, Courtney Leigh Blackmon, son, Cody Christopher...
an17.com
Charles Leverne Hutchinson
Charles Leverne Hutchinson was born May 11, 1937, in Tickfaw, LA, to the late Richard Andrew and Sadie Griffin Hutchinson, and passed away at his residence in Ponchatoula August 5, 2022. He was a wonderful, Godly man who will be missed by all. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Springfield, and a former member of Wadesboro Baptist Church where he served in various roles in the church including teaching Sunday School, serving as a church deacon, and leading the music. He loved gadgets and had a passion for reading. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily Penalber Hutchinson; children, Charles Hutchinson, Jr. and Terri Hutchinson; stepchildren, Shelly Martin Feltman, Dorchelle Martin Ensign (Horace), Kenneth Martin (RhondaJo Arnone), and Milton Berthelot (Sandy Killebrew); sister, Jewel Spence; grandchildren including Michelle Alcido, Kelly Rae Hamilton (Danny), Summer Rae Grest, Bria Grest Richardson, Ryan Young (Megan), Kyle Martin, Rhett Young, Kendall Martin (Maria), Raegan Payne (Nicky), Miranda Young, Andilyn Berthelot Giardina (Dwayne), and Sam Hodges (Leslie); great grandchildren, Joseph Alcido (Macy), Thomas Alcido, Jaelyn Wilkinson, Allee Grace Richardson, Anna Kate Richardson, Liam David Martin, Sawyer Rae Payne, Mark Giardina, Mason Giardina, and Myles Giardina. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his grand son-in-law, Jim Alcido; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Milton Travis ande James Michael Feltman; and siblings, Herman Percy Hutchinson, Homer Stanley Hutchinson, Ruth Lillian Hutchinson, Richard Rufus Hutchinson, Royce Lucious Hutchinson, Lois Louise Hutchinson, Murphy Andrew Hutchinson, Cecil Ray Hutchinson, L.D. Hutchinson, Chester George Hutchinson, Ruby Pearl Hutchinson, Winnie Lorene Hutchinson, Christine Irene Hutchinson, and Jewel Flora Hutchinson. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula from 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastors Allen DeMars, Charles Watts, Will Robbins and Jimmy Wall. Interment with military honors will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Southeast Louisiana National Cemetery, Slidell, LA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Ettie Lee Badon Henley
Ettie Lee Badon Henley passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on May 13, 1944, in Independence, Louisiana to Agnes Badon and the late Walter Badon. She was a resident of Robert, Louisiana. Ettie Lee dedicated her life to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Her absence will be felt profoundly by those who loved her most.
an17.com
Timothy "Tim" Clayton Haase
Timothy "Tim" Clayton Haase passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Tuesday, June 13, 1972 in Waco, Texas to Sally Lilly Haase and Anthony "Don" Haase. He was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Tim is survived by his wife of 26...
an17.com
Louie Jean Magee
Louie Jean Magee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 79. Louie Jean was born on September 13, 1942 in Independence, LA to Louis Spinks and Noran Athey Spinks. Louie Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert “Bob” Magee; her son, Jeff Magee...
an17.com
Donald "Brudda" Phillip McDaniel
Donald “Brudda” Phillip McDaniel, 65, of Kentwood, LA, passed away August 5, 2022. He was born on August 22, 1956, in Heidelberg, Germany, to E.P. and Kitty Sue Forbes McDaniel. Brudda was a typical military “brat” living in multiple places. He spent several years in Hixson, TN, where he enjoyed being part of the wrestling and pole-vaulting teams. He graduated from Valley Forge Academy in Kentwood, LA where he played football and baseball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Rita P. Charbonnet
After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Rita Pepitone Charbonnet passed away at her home on August 5, 2022, at the age of 82. Rita was born on April 11, 1940. She grew up in Ponchatoula with 9 siblings and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rita worked for Citizen’s Bank and First Guaranty Bank in Hammond. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was completely devoted to her family. Rita loved spending time with her children, taking trips with her mother and sisters, and going camping with her grandchildren. She rarely missed a ballgame or any other event that her grandchildren participated in.
an17.com
Elois Smith McNabb
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home. She was born August 10, 1926 in Greensburg, LA and was 95 years of age. Elois was a member of the St. Helena Parish School Board, Greensburg Town Council, Louisiana Cosmetology Board, and Zachary Taylor Parkway Commission. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Mrs. Brenda McNabb Meadows (Jimmie), Mrs. Suzanne McNabb Harrell (Ronald), and Mrs. Luora McNabb Arthur (Samuel J.); 1 brother, Harold Ray Smith; 6 grandchildren, Anna Scott Harrell Sain (Allen), Phillip Wade Harrell (Keri), Jim Meadows, Jeffrey Meadows, Benjamin Michael Ficklin (Amanda), Lesley Suzzanne Smith (Geoffrey); 5 great-grandchildren, Drew Caston McNabb Harrell (Cameron), Charlie Belle Harrell, Ronnie Suzanne Harrell, Catherine Elois Smith, Caroline Elise Eschete. Preceded in death by her husband, Benny M. McNabb; granddaughter, Lacey O’Day Ficklin; parents, Lu Ora Allen Smith and Harvey Watson Smith; brothers, Matthew Smith and Albert Smith; sister, Nannie Mae Womack; son in law, Jimmie Meadows; beloved aunt, Eula Carruth. The family would like to thank her caretakers, Bobbie Jean Tillis, Debra Tillis, Charlotte Matthews, and Lorraine Burton. A private family service will be held at Greensburg United Methodist Church, Greensburg, with visitation from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Monday, August 8, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Rick Bonaldi. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. Pallbearers will be Drew Caston McNabb Harrell, Phillip Wade Harrell, Benjamin Michael Ficklin, Allen Sain, Jim Meadows, and Jeffrey Meadows. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Nancy S. Adams
Nancy peacefully passed away Friday morning, August 5th, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was a feisty lady who wore her heart on her sleeve and would not hesitate to let you know what was on her mind. Most who knew her, knew her as "Nan". Nan loved in her own way, but when it came to family, there was a love like no other. She attended every family function, where you could always see her cutting-up, dancing, having a good time, and making memories that the family will cherish forever.
an17.com
Linda Kern
Linda, age 61, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Linda took great pride in raising her two sons and always made sure they had everything they could want and need. Growing up, she was the fun mom. Playing board games, card games, puzzles, and even video games; if her sons were into it, she dove right in and joined them. Linda was a huge Mardi Gras fan and every year she took her boys and family to all of the parades. She was a true boy mom and was always up for an adventure. Becoming a grandmother was her next biggest accomplishment and she took her title of Grandma very seriously. Linda adored her grandkids and would always spend time with them outside. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to joke around, and share laughs with friends and family. Linda was an incredible woman who left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
an17.com
Southside campus reopens today
LIVINGSTON, La. – When students attending Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High return to their schools this morning, they will be the first to take possession of the new shared campus that has been freshly constructed in the aftermath of the 2016 flood. However, their access will have limitations...
an17.com
Pelican State Credit Union hosts 18th annual free Kids Bike Race in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, LOUISIANA—Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 18th Annual Free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. Kids ages 12 and under were able to participate in this healthy, fun, and free event. The credit union is thankful to be able to go out and make memories with the community.
an17.com
Kelly Wells announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish School Board District H
With a goal to bring a fresh, new approach to the Tangipahoa Parish School Board, Ponchatoula native Kelly Wells has announced his candidacy to represent District H on the Tangipahoa Parish School Board. “District H is one of the fastest growing areas in Tangipahoa Parish. As your school board member,...
an17.com
Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
an17.com
Loranger man dies in late night crash near Clements Road off LA 1054
LORANGER---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Triston Pennington of Loranger. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
an17.com
Melissa Stilley
Superintendent Melissa Stilley on the new Yokum Road School and other improvements as Tangipahoa students head back to school this week.
an17.com
Hammond man dies in crash near Kentwood Saturday night
KENTWOOD---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
an17.com
Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured
SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
Comments / 0