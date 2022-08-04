Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once...
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Albany Park Man Was Protecting His Fiancée When He Was Fatally Shot, Family Says
ALBANY PARK — An Albany Park man who survived a shooting last year was gunned down a few blocks from his family home Monday morning, after using his body to shield his fiancée from the gunshots, police and family said. Juan Dionicio Nandi, 22, was fatally shot at...
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Bicyclist robbing women of jewelry on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies in recent weeks in Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Cragin on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the man approaches elderly females on his bicycle and then uses force to take the women's necklaces, police said in a statement. He then flees on the bicycle.
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
Police investigate homicide in Roseland after body found in garbage can
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a body was found in Roseland on Monday as a homicide.A female victim of unknown age was found dead in a garbage can in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said.Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.Police provided no further details.
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
Man shot while confronting car thieves in Kenwood; 3 in custody
CHICAGO - A man was shot while confronting car thieves Tuesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood. The 38-year-old saw three males inside his parked car around 12:13 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. He approached the vehicle and confronted the suspects when...
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
Man shot while confronting catalytic converter thief in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot twice while confronting a person who was trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The 54-year-old man was outside around 6 a.m. when he saw a male underneath his car trying to "commit theft" in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
VIDEO: Chicago police seek to identify individuals in connection to Red Line murder
The Chicago Police Department has released photos and surveillance video showing two suspects wanted in connection to a murder on the CTA Red Line on Saturday just after 2 a.m. Police said the murder took place in near 79th Street CTA Station.
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
18-year-old shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically wounded Monday morning after a gunman approached his vehicle and opened fire in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side. Chicago police said the man was sitting in his vehicle around 8:46 a.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when a male suspect fired shots in his direction.
