A 29-year-old man shot while walking Wednesday evening on Chittenden Street in Akron's East Akron neighborhood died shortly afterward at a local hospital.

Akron police said they are looking for two suspects.

Another man, 19, who was walking with the 29-year-old man, was grazed by gunshots in the incident, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Nearby homes were also struck by bullets.

Police said they found dozens of shell casings and other evidence at the scene, which was in the 400 block of Chittenden Street. The shooting site is in a primarily residential area.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said the man who died was shot about 6:30 p.m. and then taken to Summa Akron City Hospital. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 6:52 p.m. The man was shot more than once, according to the medical examiner's office.

Shooting circumstances remain unknown

Akron police said based on preliminary information, the two suspects fired multiple shots at the two men as they walked down the street. The suspects then ran off in an unknown direction.

Akron police said Thursday morning they do not know the exact circumstances of the shooting.

The name of the man who died is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy that is scheduled later on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man dies after being shot Wednesday while walking on East Akron street