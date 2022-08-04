Read on www.pymnts.com
Digital Authentication Firm Twilio Says Hackers Accessed Customer Data
Digital authentication company Twilio said some employees and customers were victims of a hack, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Aug. 8). The hackers tricked employees into giving up their passwords. The report said attackers targeted Twilio employees with fake texts, which said the staffers’ password credentials had expired. The texts...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
What the UK’s Economic Crime Bills Mean for Anti-Money Laundering Fight
Last week saw the implementation of the U.K.’s long-awaited “Register of Overseas Entities,” a cornerstone of the government’s Economic Crime Act. But what is “economic crime” and why has the U.K. been moved to legislate against it?. In February, as countries around the world...
Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies
Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Meet the victims of Britain's NHS dental crisis: From a mother, 42, who pulled out 13 of her own TEETH after waiting six YEARS for check-up to a 28-year-old who fished out shards of shattered molar with pliers
Desperate patients have been forced to take matters into their own hands amid an NHS dental crisis that has seen millions of Britons left without a dentist, including one who pulled out 13 of her own teeth out. Health watchdogs today said dangerous DIY dentistry was becoming increasingly common as...
Fourth BitMEX Figure Pleads Guilty to Failing to Implement AML, KYC Programs
In the fourth admission to violations of U.S. law among top figures at BitMEX, the crypto exchange’s former head of development pleaded guilty to failing to put compliance programs in place. Gregory Dwyer, 39, of Australia and Bermuda, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act,...
Regulators Fail to Rein In Risk of Shadow Banking, Former BoE Official Says
U.K. financial regulators haven’t tackled risks adequately, ex-Bank of England governor Paul Tucker says, and now they should construct a “comprehensive” new policy. Tucker said the BoE had been working inadequately on the “shadow banking” sector, which refers to a wide swathe of entities connected to banking, including bond funds, private lenders and companies working in crypto.
FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs
Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
Mobile Telco Infrastructure Positions Côte d’Ivoire as Key FinTech Hub for Francophone Africa
Home to a string of popular FinTech unicorns and pan-African payment giants like Flutterwave, Interswitch and OPay, Nigeria’s tech startups often steal the headlines. However, the budding financial technology in Côte d’Ivoire is an indication that Nigeria is not the only country in West Africa driving FinTech growth and development in the region.
How Loyalty Programs Can Help UK Shoppers Fully Embrace Mobile-Assisted Retail Experience
A recent PYMNTS report looking into the digital shopping habits of consumers in six countries — Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the U.K. and the U.S. — found that U.K. consumers are 16% less likely than average to use their smartphones at any time for any reason during their shopping journeys, whether online, offline or a mix of both.
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
From Curry to Cannabis, ResTech Providers Make Ordering, Paying for Everything Easier
Restaurant technology providers that power consumers’ digital orders are finding that, as even operators’ tech stacks become more sophisticated, it is no longer enough to simply offer a well-made restaurant ordering product. Take, for instance, food ordering and delivery company Waitr, soon to be rebranded as ASAP. Along...
AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program
London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation
Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
Former Twitter Employee Found Guilty of Spying for Saudi Arabia
Former Twitter Inc. employee Ahmad Abouammo was convicted Tuesday for spying on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government after he was found to have turned over the personal details of Twitter platform users who anonymously criticized the Kingdom and its royal family. Abouammo, who was a media partnership manager at the social media goliath, was charged with acting as an agent for the foreign government, money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and falsifying records, which prosecutors believe helped Mohammed bin Salman, the de-facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, silence his critics. The two-week trial in a San Francisco federal court showed evidence that Abouammo had received a Hublot watch and $300,000 in wire transfers from an aide to the Crown Prince.Read it at Bloomberg
