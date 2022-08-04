ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Digital Authentication Firm Twilio Says Hackers Accessed Customer Data

Digital authentication company Twilio said some employees and customers were victims of a hack, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Aug. 8). The hackers tricked employees into giving up their passwords. The report said attackers targeted Twilio employees with fake texts, which said the staffers’ password credentials had expired. The texts...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies

Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
Meet the victims of Britain's NHS dental crisis: From a mother, 42, who pulled out 13 of her own TEETH after waiting six YEARS for check-up to a 28-year-old who fished out shards of shattered molar with pliers

Desperate patients have been forced to take matters into their own hands amid an NHS dental crisis that has seen millions of Britons left without a dentist, including one who pulled out 13 of her own teeth out. Health watchdogs today said dangerous DIY dentistry was becoming increasingly common as...
HEALTH
Regulators Fail to Rein In Risk of Shadow Banking, Former BoE Official Says

U.K. financial regulators haven’t tackled risks adequately, ex-Bank of England governor Paul Tucker says, and now they should construct a “comprehensive” new policy. Tucker said the BoE had been working inadequately on the “shadow banking” sector, which refers to a wide swathe of entities connected to banking, including bond funds, private lenders and companies working in crypto.
ECONOMY
FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs

Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
SMALL BUSINESS
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management

Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
BUSINESS
AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program

London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
BUSINESS
Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation

Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
WORLD
Former Twitter Employee Found Guilty of Spying for Saudi Arabia

Former Twitter Inc. employee Ahmad Abouammo was convicted Tuesday for spying on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government after he was found to have turned over the personal details of Twitter platform users who anonymously criticized the Kingdom and its royal family. Abouammo, who was a media partnership manager at the social media goliath, was charged with acting as an agent for the foreign government, money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and falsifying records, which prosecutors believe helped Mohammed bin Salman, the de-facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, silence his critics. The two-week trial in a San Francisco federal court showed evidence that Abouammo had received a Hublot watch and $300,000 in wire transfers from an aide to the Crown Prince.Read it at Bloomberg
WORLD
