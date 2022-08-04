Read on www.akron.com
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
‘Pure chaos’: New dirt bike takeovers, but where were Cleveland police?
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has led to new questions about packs of illegal dirt bikes with riders firing a gun at police, interfering with an ambulance and more.
More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The housing market is hot and appears to present the opportunity to make money. A Cleveland woman is warning about her recent experience though when she tried to invest in a home renovation project. After 19 Investigates worked for weeks on her story, detectives took a...
Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
See a Medical Helicopter & Other Working Vehicles Close Up at Touch-a-Truck
Sat 8/13 @ 10AM-2PM Apparently, there’s a craze for large vehicles among kids these days because the number of “Touch-a-Truck”’ events seems to have multiplied exponentially. There’s another this weekend at Munroe Falls Metro Park in Akron. There kids of all ages can get up close...
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Bath Road closure rescheduled for August 10
City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Director Anthony L. Zumbo, P.E., P.S., announced that Bath Road will be closed to through traffic between Northampton Road and Akron-Peninsula Road on Wednesday, August 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The date is a reschedule due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 9. The purpose of the temporary closure is road patching, tree trimming, and ditch and shoulder work. Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Steels Corners Road. Safety forces have been notified.
