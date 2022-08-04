ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
whbc.com

More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg

AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#Volunteers#Signage#West Side News Notes#Hyre Lion S Park#The Akron Parks Challenge
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

See a Medical Helicopter & Other Working Vehicles Close Up at Touch-a-Truck

Sat 8/13 @ 10AM-2PM Apparently, there’s a craze for large vehicles among kids these days because the number of “Touch-a-Truck”’ events seems to have multiplied exponentially. There’s another this weekend at Munroe Falls Metro Park in Akron. There kids of all ages can get up close...
AKRON, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Bath Road closure rescheduled for August 10

City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Director Anthony L. Zumbo, P.E., P.S., announced that Bath Road will be closed to through traffic between Northampton Road and Akron-Peninsula Road on Wednesday, August 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The date is a reschedule due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 9. The purpose of the temporary closure is road patching, tree trimming, and ditch and shoulder work. Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Steels Corners Road. Safety forces have been notified.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy