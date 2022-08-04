ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kenneth Horsey brings energy, leadership to offensive line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football team got fall practice started this week and kept it rolling on Saturday with UK Fan Day, an open practice for fans at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. A good number of fans showed up to support the Wildcats before...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
4-star defensive back Jaremiah Anglin commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has had a strong summer on the recruiting trail and Mark Stoops picked up another win today, catching a commitment from 4-star defensive back Jaremiah Anglin. The 6’1″, 184 pound athlete is from Lake Wales (FL) and plays safety, cornerback,...
Frankfort barber providing free back-to-school haircuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.
Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
