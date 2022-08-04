FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO