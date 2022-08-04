Read on www.akron.com
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
cleveland19.com
Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash. The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue. At least...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road...
whbc.com
Akron PD: Suspect Vehicle Located in Killing of 4-Year-Old Girl, City Man
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say they have located a suspect vehicle possibly involved in the shooting deaths of a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man one month ago. Police say they located a dark-colored SUV in Cuyahoga Falls. Such a vehicle was seen leaving...
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Akron Leader Publications
Bath Road closure rescheduled for August 10
City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Director Anthony L. Zumbo, P.E., P.S., announced that Bath Road will be closed to through traffic between Northampton Road and Akron-Peninsula Road on Wednesday, August 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The date is a reschedule due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 9. The purpose of the temporary closure is road patching, tree trimming, and ditch and shoulder work. Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Steels Corners Road. Safety forces have been notified.
Cold Case: Fairview Park woman missing for 45 years
It's been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler disappeared from a Fairview Park gas station, and police are once again turning to the public in hopes that someone with information will come forward.
cleveland19.com
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
3 hospitalized after being hit by U-Haul at end of Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival
Emergency crews were called to Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland Sunday evening when a truck reportedly struck several people, sources tell the I-Team.
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
More details released after Sebring woman charged with animal cruelty
Ashley Crawford, of Sebring, is due in court later this week, charged with child endangering and animal cruelty.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
whbc.com
More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
