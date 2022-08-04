Amid pandemic and recession fears, chefs still believe 'Ghost Kitchens' will last

Read on spectrumnews1.com
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
Sura Korean BBQ to Join The Mix at Millenia
Team from Common Theory Working on Korean BBQ Concept
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
San Diego pizza restaurant on the brink of closing after 68 years
Venice Pizza House, a family business, thought they'd have to close their doors. They're giving one final try first, though.
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
fox10phoenix.com
Long-time home of Dr. Seuss goes up for sale for $19M
SAN DIEGO - The California home of Dr. Seuss is up for sale. The iconic children’s book writer whose real name is Theodor Geisel had lived in the San Diego home for a large portion of his life, making the location somewhat of a historical marker. The 5,000-square-foot estate,...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes Dirt On Best & Worst Local Restaurants To Work For
A thread on a San Diego Subreddit has amassed nearly a thousand comments with people dishing both dirt and praise about many San Diego bars & restaurants. "[A]s a server born and raised in sd i’ve worked at my fair share of shitty restaurants with shitty owners," reads the thread titled restaurants that do and don’t deserve my support? on the r/sandiego Subreddit group. "i’m wondering who i should be giving my money to here and who sucks and i shouldn’t be going to?"
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Have Your Cake and Eat It Too at Vista’s Little Cakes — ‘Food Network’s Cupcake Wars’ Winner
Red Velvet, chocolate, lemon berry — whatever kind of yummy cupcake flavors you like to splurge on — will be available at Little Cakes Kitchen’s second store in San Diego County. Having opened its first store a decade ago, Little Cakes will celebrate another milestone when it...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again
One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
Images: Surf lagoon resort planned for Oceanside
Plans to build a resort and new homes around a wave lagoon cleared a key hurdle in Oceanside last week.
Group of 'San Diego Nice Guys' help others overcome financial emergencies
For more than 40 years, local businessmen have been helping families in need. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows us how these "Nice Guys" use small donations to make a big difference
sandiegoville.com
Cucina Urbana Founder To Bring Gold Finch Jewish Deli To San Diego's La Jolla
The founder of San Diego Italian food destination Cucina Urbana is bringing a modern Jewish delicatessen named Gold Finch to La Jolla. Over the past 27 years, Tracy Borkum's Urban Kitchen Group - which operates Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill, Cucina Sorella in Kensington, Artifact at Mingei, and Cucina Enoteca locations in Del Mar, Irvine, and Newport Beach - has earned a reputation as a leader in the Southern California hospitality industry. Earlier this year, Urban Kitchen Group acquired Waters Fine Foods Cafe in Bay Park, which is being used as a new catering and commissary kitchen. Tracy Borkum and Chef Partner Tim Kolanko will also bring market-inspired and modern coastal cooking to downtown La Jolla with the opening of The Kitchen at the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
sduptownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
