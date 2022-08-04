Read on www.cnbc.com
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after unexpectedly robust jobs data increased the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2 basis points to 3.0383%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act
Automakers are winners in the Inflation Reduction Act, but maybe not as much as you think, and maybe not Tesla. Utilities (and ratepayers) get tax breaks for renewable energy. Amazon on the list of companies likely to pay more taxes. Elon Musk's prediction that lithium refiners will get rich will...
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month. Brent crude futures dropped $1.66, or 1.8%, to $93.26 per barrel. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China's military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan's president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
Inflation Reduction Act earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security
The U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, earmarking $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. CNBC reports.
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
Final Trades: DIS, CPRI, F & GDX
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Mike Khouw.
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — August 5, 2022
The major averages were mixed this week with the Dow closing down slightly, the S&P 500 eking out another gain and the Nasdaq closing higher as it worked to regain more ground as the most beat up of the major averages this year. While expectations lately have been for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its aggressive pace of rate hikes, Friday's better-than-expected jobs report threw a bit of a wrench into the narrative. Bond yields rose on worries the Fed would be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
Some consumers are cutting back on restaurant spending, but CEOs say not all chains are affected
Some restaurant chains are reporting weaker sales or traffic. McDonald's and Chipotle said low-income customers are spending less, while higher-income consumers are visiting more frequently. Starbucks, Bloomin' Brands and Restaurant Brands International said they aren't seeing big changes in consumer spending. Some restaurants are reporting weaker sales or declining traffic...
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq is bouncing back. What tech stocks are the best investments?
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Companies have been fleeing to low-tax states. Here's why that may be bad news for workers
Corporations are not afraid to pick up and move. Many states are offering companies enticing incentives like lower taxes if they move their operations, but a superior business climate doesn't always equate to a superior working climate. “Things that benefit employers when it comes to their bottom line or their...
Unions are forming at Starbucks, Apple and Google. Here's why workers are organizing now
For decades, union membership has been on the decline. Yet in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace this country hasn't seen since the Great Depression. Amazon has captured headlines for union drives at its warehouses, including a successful effort on New York's Staten Island. But activity is picking up elsewhere in retail and tech at big companies that are generally viewed as progressive, with no history of labor unions.
As climate change threatens more homes, some properties are getting too costly to insure
As climate change threatens the U.S. with more natural disasters, it's becoming increasingly costly for Americans to insure their homes, experts say. Homeowners insurance premiums rose by 12.1% nationwide, compared to one year ago, but surges have been higher in disaster-prone states, according to Policygenius. As climate change threatens the...
Deadlock with Russia over Nord Stream gas turbine is not our fault, Siemens Energy CEO says
Germany's Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment to the power industry, says it is ready to return the turbine to Russia after carrying out maintenance work in Canada. Moscow, however, says economic sanctions imposed by the West following the Kremlin's onslaught in Ukraine have prevented the turbine from being shipped back.
Buffer or bet against? Here are some new strategies for single-stock ETFs
Investors have had prolonged exposure to inverse and leveraged ETFs, mainly tied to investments like commodities, currencies and indexes. But in recent weeks, funds that provide that same type of exposure to a singular stock have entered the market as a new tool for short-term traders to bet on. Single-stock...
