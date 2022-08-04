ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after unexpectedly robust jobs data increased the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2 basis points to 3.0383%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
CNBC

The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act

Automakers are winners in the Inflation Reduction Act, but maybe not as much as you think, and maybe not Tesla. Utilities (and ratepayers) get tax breaks for renewable energy. Amazon on the list of companies likely to pay more taxes. Elon Musk's prediction that lithium refiners will get rich will...
CNBC

Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports

Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month. Brent crude futures dropped $1.66, or 1.8%, to $93.26 per barrel. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart

The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
CNBC

Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
CNBC

Final Trades: DIS, CPRI, F & GDX

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Mike Khouw.
CNBC

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — August 5, 2022

The major averages were mixed this week with the Dow closing down slightly, the S&P 500 eking out another gain and the Nasdaq closing higher as it worked to regain more ground as the most beat up of the major averages this year. While expectations lately have been for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its aggressive pace of rate hikes, Friday's better-than-expected jobs report threw a bit of a wrench into the narrative. Bond yields rose on worries the Fed would be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
CNBC

Some consumers are cutting back on restaurant spending, but CEOs say not all chains are affected

Some restaurant chains are reporting weaker sales or traffic. McDonald's and Chipotle said low-income customers are spending less, while higher-income consumers are visiting more frequently. Starbucks, Bloomin' Brands and Restaurant Brands International said they aren't seeing big changes in consumer spending. Some restaurants are reporting weaker sales or declining traffic...
CNBC

Unions are forming at Starbucks, Apple and Google. Here's why workers are organizing now

For decades, union membership has been on the decline. Yet in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace this country hasn't seen since the Great Depression. Amazon has captured headlines for union drives at its warehouses, including a successful effort on New York's Staten Island. But activity is picking up elsewhere in retail and tech at big companies that are generally viewed as progressive, with no history of labor unions.
CNBC

Buffer or bet against? Here are some new strategies for single-stock ETFs

Investors have had prolonged exposure to inverse and leveraged ETFs, mainly tied to investments like commodities, currencies and indexes. But in recent weeks, funds that provide that same type of exposure to a singular stock have entered the market as a new tool for short-term traders to bet on. Single-stock...
