Jake Paul Wants To Fight Controversial Kickboxer And TikTok Star Andrew Tate

Jake Paul has slammed KSI for taking an "easy" fight against his friend Swarmz rather than accepting the American's challenge. Watch the video below:. KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, announced on Saturday that he would be fighting rapper Swarmz at the O2 Arena on August 27 after his original opponent Alex Wassabi was forced to pull out of the event with a concussion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO