Jake Paul Wants To Fight Controversial Kickboxer And TikTok Star Andrew Tate

Tyson Fury announces return to boxing and names his opponent for comeback fight
Tyson Fury has announced his return to boxing and named Dereck Chisora as his comeback fight opponent. Check out the video below:. Fury defended the WBC world heavyweight title in April by knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. He then called time on his boxing career during his post-fight...
LeBron James' Son Could Be In For A Shock Move To Australia
LeBron James’ NBA prospect son Bronny could be in for a shock move to Australia and the NBL in 2023. Bronny is currently a senior in high school and is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft, however, that leaves his 2023 destination up for speculation. NBA eligibility...
NBA・
What happened when a group of 'street fighters' challenged a former kickboxing champion
A group of 'street fighters' interrupted a training session and challenged former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. Things didn't end well. Check it out below:. The 'street fighters' stormed the gym and interrupted the sparring session between Anpo and Kosei Yamada. They then challenged former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Anpo to...
Relatively Sports Ep. 4: Interview with Former NFL WR Donald Jones
Another episode of Relatively Sports has been released.
NFL・
Erling Haaland admits he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne every night in hilarious Instagram interaction
Erling Haaland has admitted he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne 'every night', in a hilarious interaction on Instagram between the pair. The newly-formed Manchester City duo connected for the first time on the pitch at the weekend in the Premier League champions' 0-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
Teenage NBA Prospect Abiodun Adegoke Has Reportedly Grown To 7-Foot-11-Inches Tall
When we last checked-in with Abiodun Adegoke back in 2021, he was a 7-foot-9-inch internet sensation destined for a bright future in the NBA. Two years on and he's said to be still growing. According to multiple reports, including his personal Wikipedia page, Adegoke has grown by two inches –...
NBA・
Fans reckon Ricky Stuart stole his ‘weak-gutted dog’ comments from Mark Chopper Read
Ricky Stuart's recent comments about a Penrith Panthers player has sent the rugby league community into a frenzy. Fans couldn't quite believe what had come out of Stuart's mouth after he called 23-year-old Jaeman Salmon a 'weak-gutted dog' during his post-match press conference. But now that the dust has settled,...
Serena Williams hints she will RETIRE from tennis soon: 'It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine'
Serena Williams has announced she is "evolving away from tennis" as she hinted at retiring from the sport soon. The 23-time Grand Slam champion won her first singles match in over a year on Monday, beating world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in straight sets at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
