Charles Leverne Hutchinson was born May 11, 1937, in Tickfaw, LA, to the late Richard Andrew and Sadie Griffin Hutchinson, and passed away at his residence in Ponchatoula August 5, 2022. He was a wonderful, Godly man who will be missed by all. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church, Springfield, and a former member of Wadesboro Baptist Church where he served in various roles in the church including teaching Sunday School, serving as a church deacon, and leading the music. He loved gadgets and had a passion for reading. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily Penalber Hutchinson; children, Charles Hutchinson, Jr. and Terri Hutchinson; stepchildren, Shelly Martin Feltman, Dorchelle Martin Ensign (Horace), Kenneth Martin (RhondaJo Arnone), and Milton Berthelot (Sandy Killebrew); sister, Jewel Spence; grandchildren including Michelle Alcido, Kelly Rae Hamilton (Danny), Summer Rae Grest, Bria Grest Richardson, Ryan Young (Megan), Kyle Martin, Rhett Young, Kendall Martin (Maria), Raegan Payne (Nicky), Miranda Young, Andilyn Berthelot Giardina (Dwayne), and Sam Hodges (Leslie); great grandchildren, Joseph Alcido (Macy), Thomas Alcido, Jaelyn Wilkinson, Allee Grace Richardson, Anna Kate Richardson, Liam David Martin, Sawyer Rae Payne, Mark Giardina, Mason Giardina, and Myles Giardina. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his grand son-in-law, Jim Alcido; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Milton Travis ande James Michael Feltman; and siblings, Herman Percy Hutchinson, Homer Stanley Hutchinson, Ruth Lillian Hutchinson, Richard Rufus Hutchinson, Royce Lucious Hutchinson, Lois Louise Hutchinson, Murphy Andrew Hutchinson, Cecil Ray Hutchinson, L.D. Hutchinson, Chester George Hutchinson, Ruby Pearl Hutchinson, Winnie Lorene Hutchinson, Christine Irene Hutchinson, and Jewel Flora Hutchinson. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula from 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastors Allen DeMars, Charles Watts, Will Robbins and Jimmy Wall. Interment with military honors will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Southeast Louisiana National Cemetery, Slidell, LA.

