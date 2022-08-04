Marion Wilson

Linda, age 61, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Linda took great pride in raising her two sons and always made sure they had everything they could want and need. Growing up, she was the fun mom. Playing board games, card games, puzzles, and even video games; if her sons were into it, she dove right in and joined them. Linda was a huge Mardi Gras fan and every year she took her boys and family to all of the parades. She was a true boy mom and was always up for an adventure. Becoming a grandmother was her next biggest accomplishment and she took her title of Grandma very seriously. Linda adored her grandkids and would always spend time with them outside. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to joke around, and share laughs with friends and family. Linda was an incredible woman who left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.

