A portion of our IT services suffered an external attack yesterday evening. As a safety precaution to prevent any further security breaches, our IT department shut down our Los Alamos Public Schools network. Fortunately, most of our critical systems are cloud-based and are operational such as email, PowerSchool and access to curriculum. Students, staff and parents will be able to access those systems from their home network, but not from our campuses or offices until we have determined information security for all. We do not know when our IT systems will be fully operational and will keep everyone informed. We are working with a team of experts who are skilled with cyber-attacks for next steps.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO