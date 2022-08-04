Read on losalamosreporter.com
What Do Locals Love Most About Los Alamos? County Officials Want To Know
Visit the County Council tent at Ashley Pond on Saturday, Aug. 13 to enter into a drawing to win a 12 x 36-inch color canvas print of the view from Kwage Mesa looking over Bayo Canyon, photographed by Vint Miller. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. During the annual...
Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition Set For Aug. 20 At Brewer Arena
Come and strut your horsemanship at the Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Brewer Arena. This event is for all riders to showcase their horse and equestrian talents in Western and English styles. Winners receive prizes such as: t-shirts, buckles, and ribbons. Registration deadline...
Kiwanis Scholarship Winner Christina Nisoli Addresses Club
Kiwanis Club Scholarship Chair presents Christina Nisoli, Class of 2022, with her scholarship. Photo by Brooke Davis. Christina Nisoli, who was chosen to receive the Kiwanis “Stephen Stoddard Scholarship” this year, spoke to the club on August 2, recalling her past service while attending Los Alamos High School and outlining her plans for the future.
Trinity On The Hill Episcopal Church Seeks Organist And Choir Director
Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos is seeking an organist and choir director. Hours are negotiable and the start date is Sept. 1, 2022. For more information, call the Church office, (505) 662-5107 or email andylinda@gmail.com.
Analysis Of Proposed Changes To Nuisance Code (Chapter 18)
Urban planning consultant DPS has issued a draft of a new nuisance code. This is a long overdue revision of the nuisance code that was put in place years ago in a well-meant effort to deal with the never-ending problems of junk cars and unkempt or abandoned houses, and happily the new code eliminates many of the gross problems of the old one. Unfortunately, in spite of many years working in our little town, DPS still doesn’t quite get it about Los Alamos.
Golf Course Is Important, Historic Feature Of Our Community
I am not a golfer. I tend to agree with Mark Twain that golf is a good walk spoiled. However, I believe that the golf course is an important feature of our community. It is a beautiful open, green space that reflects the natural beauty of our area. If it...
LAPS Announces Precautionary Shut Down Of District Network Due To External Attack Monday Evening
A portion of our IT services suffered an external attack yesterday evening. As a safety precaution to prevent any further security breaches, our IT department shut down our Los Alamos Public Schools network. Fortunately, most of our critical systems are cloud-based and are operational such as email, PowerSchool and access to curriculum. Students, staff and parents will be able to access those systems from their home network, but not from our campuses or offices until we have determined information security for all. We do not know when our IT systems will be fully operational and will keep everyone informed. We are working with a team of experts who are skilled with cyber-attacks for next steps.
Misconceptions Regarding Golf Course Improvements
I have read a number of letters and op-eds related to the golf course improvements. Many of these have created some misconceptions regarding the effort. Council appropriated CIP funds in 2017 to complete as many golf course deferred maintenance items as possible and address the driving range safety concern. So far these funds were used in 2020 to replace the old irrigation system and now $1.9M remain.
Public Works Director Juan Rael Discusses Recent Traffic Congestion Due To Canyon Road Closure
Los Alamos County Public Works Director Juan Rael. Courtesy photo. With the impending return of Los Alamos Public Schools, there has been some conversation in the community about how the increased number of school buses, LAPS vehicles and private vehicles on local streets. Of particular concern is the possibility that Trinity Drive and Diamond Drive will be even more congested than they have been in recent weeks since a large part of Canyon Road has been closed to through traffic.
Los Alamos Athletes Fill Podium At 4th Annual Team Trail Party Enduro Race At Pajarito Mountain
Local professional and youth athletes, from left,Neal Pederson, Cullen McLean, Haiden Jorgenson, Ian McLean and Macky Franklin attained top podium spots at the Enduro bike race at Pajarito on Saturday. Courtesy Photo. Coach. Los Alamos Mountain Bike Team. Pajarito mountain hosted the 4th annual Team Trail Party Enduro mountain bike...
Governor Bolsters State Police Presence In Albuquerque Following Killing Of Fourth Muslim Man
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that she will send additional state police to Albuquerque after a Muslim man was killed on Friday. The death is the fourth murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque in recent months, and police believe they may be connected. “I am angered and...
Saturday Evening View At Ghost Ranch
A Saturday evening view at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
