Maine voters can request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Monday that Maine voters may begin requesting absentee ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. While ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, Maine law allows voters to request ballots three months before Election Day. “Maine’s no-excuse absentee voting...
Fundraiser for Maine Lobstermen’s Association raises over $50K
With donations still rolling in, organizers of the fundraiser for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association held at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 7 report that over $50,000 has been raised. The fundraiser included twin lobsters, (a non-lobster entree was available), clams or mussels, corn, blueberry pie,...
Re-elect Gov. Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. I am the fund manager for the Ecumenical Council on Homelessness Prevention in Damariscotta. My coworkers and I have interviewed and assisted numerous families and individuals seeking our assistance in the last two years.
Will vote for Gov. Mills
I am writing to voice my support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Maine’s governor. Looking back over Governor Mills first term, I am struck by the quiet confidence of her leadership. She takes the responsibility of her office seriously and works tirelessly to promote the welfare of all Mainers. Her policies keep our economy strong which will result in Mainers receiving a relief check of $850 by the end of the summer. Governor Mills has expanded access to dental care to over 200,000 Mainers and is currently working to address the housing shortage. Under Governor Mills leadership Maine ranks #2 in the country in a study of state healthcare systems response to the pandemic.
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge
Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
Re: Property Tax Stabilization
The recent new Property Tax Stabilization program is now active. This program freezes resident's tax bills on primary homestead property if they are over 65 years old and have owned the Maine homestead for 10 years or more. The net effect is their taxes will not go up in future...
Wiscasset Set for Success is Aug. 14
Wiscasset students get a headstart on the new school year Aug. 14 during the annual Set for Success event held 1-3 p.m. at the elementary school. Since 2019, Feed Our Scholars, a local community group, has sponsored the back- to-school program geared toward providing pre-kindergarten to grade five students with school supplies.
James Anthony Botti
James A. Botti of Boothbay Harbor died peacefully at home on Aug. 3, 2022 with family at his side. Born in Middletown, New York in 1945 to Charles and Ellen Botti, Jim was a devoted husband and father who left his imprint on everyone he met along the way. Jim...
Rebecca E. Townsend
Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine. She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Past century of climate warming reverses 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, study shows
The rapid warming of the 20th century has reversed 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, according to a new study led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, co-authored by the University of Maine and funded by the National Science Foundation. The Gulf of Maine has undergone recent,...
Purchase your 2022 Fish Ladder quilt raffle tickets
The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Raffle Quilt is just around the corner: The drawing will take place on Labor Day. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, which is also where the quilt is on display. See https://damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle/ for alternative ways to purchase your raffle tickets.
Route 27 resident wants motorists to slow down
For 21 years, Mark Warren has lived on Route 27 and witnessed an all too familiar scene. Motorists traveling at high speeds creating a safety hazard. Warren expressed his concerns about motorists speeding well-beyond the posted 40 and 45 mph limits Aug. 8 to the Edgecomb selectmen. Warren lives near the McKay Road intersection and described the situation “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Bike Safety Tips
It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer from the back of a bike. Here are some general bicycle safety tips sourced from Maine Department of Transportation on its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety page. Wear a helmet. All bicyclists should wear properly...
Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary
Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
Cross-Pollination: A farm-to-table dinner in Nobleboro Aug. 17
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in Midcoast Maine with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators that grace us with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives. Dinner will kick off at 6:15 with a toast, followed by bites and small plates presented as they are ready from the kitchen.
How to be cool: Five Islands
“Real Feel” temperature Sunday, 99 degrees! Cray! Cray!. One “beat-the-heat for a little while” strategy is to head to the Five Isands Lobster Shack on Georgetown island. Prettiest little harbor with real lobster fishers (There are lobster-women, you know), an ice cream shack featuring Gifford’s (the REAL thing), and beer. Here’s a video, see for yourself. https://fiveislandslobster.com/videos/
Julia Lane of Castlebay to play in Round Pond
Julia Lane, singer, songwriter, and Celtic harpist will present a solo concert at the Little Brown Church on Route 32 in Round Pond on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, $15 suggested. Lane is a self-taught player of the "clarsach" or Celtic folk harp which she...
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13
The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
