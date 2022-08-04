I am writing to voice my support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Maine’s governor. Looking back over Governor Mills first term, I am struck by the quiet confidence of her leadership. She takes the responsibility of her office seriously and works tirelessly to promote the welfare of all Mainers. Her policies keep our economy strong which will result in Mainers receiving a relief check of $850 by the end of the summer. Governor Mills has expanded access to dental care to over 200,000 Mainers and is currently working to address the housing shortage. Under Governor Mills leadership Maine ranks #2 in the country in a study of state healthcare systems response to the pandemic.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO