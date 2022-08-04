Read on www.gq.com
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
It’s Time to Wrap Your Torso in the Plush Embrace of a Terry Cloth Polo
If you're headed to the beach, no one's going to fault you for pulling up in a tank top or a faded white tee. But why not live a little? Summer's all too fleeting, and the opportunity to flex your elite warm weather taste is a terrible thing to waste. Standing apart from the shoulder-bearing masses is a worthy goal. Copping a shirt that'll help you do it while keeping you cozy and dry after the tide's come in? That's what we call a no-brainer. So if you don't own a terry cloth polo shirt yet, consider this an excuse to rectify that mistake, STAT.
Everything to Buy From Brendon Babenzian’s Vision for the New J.Crew
In menswear, good things don't always come to those who wait. (Patience might be a virtue, but it's no match for a savvy teenager with an army of bots.) So if you've been keeping up with the going-ons at J.Crew—the beleaguered mall brand juggernaut in the midst of a dramatic, Brendon Babenzian-led overhaul—biding your time to score some of those much buzzed-about goods probably felt like an exercise in futility. Until now.
The Best Summer Blazers for Men Are Heavy on Vibes but Light Everywhere Else
If "summer blazers for men" sounds like an oxymoron, you came to the right place. Sure, suiting up during the height of August will never feel as freeing as throwing on, say, a sheer shirt and breezy drawstring pants, but at a certain point it becomes inevitable. The trick to actually looking forward to those inevitabilities, whether they're spurred by a sudden uptick in long-delayed weddings or an imminent return to the office? Making sure the blazers in your warm weather arsenal are cut from a different cloth entirely than their winter counterparts. We're talking cotton, linen, seersucker, or some blessed combination of the three—the sometimes crinkly, sometimes wrinkly, always breathable fabrics heavy on vibes but light everywhere else. Sweating at the mere thought of it? You shouldn't be. Because the best summer blazers for men will help you keep your cool, natch, but they'll also look so good you might find yourself RSVPing "YES!" to your second cousin's bachelor party (or hopping off Zoom to brave the subway to work) purely for the chance to bust one out. Don't say we didn't warn you.
This Watch Just Went to Space. What’s That Worth?
How does that famous quote go? One small step for man, one giant leap for…triple axis tourbillons? On April 8th, the first mission to space featuring an all-private crew took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A fitting cabin mate for the handsomely paying AX-1 crew: a luxury watch from rapper-beloved midtown jeweler Jacob & Co. The watchmaker, together with the retailer Bucherer and Sotheby’s, hatched the plan to launch the brand’s Astronomia watch into “the unmapped vastness of space,” according to a press release. One question, to start: Why go through all the trouble to send a watch on a voyage that barely more than 600 people have ever made?
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
Noah and Warby Parker Have High-Minded Aspirations for Your Frames
Brendon Babenzien is on an absolute tear. In the midst of revitalizing catalog-brand-turned-mall-darling J.Crew, the Noah co-founder—and former creative director of Supreme—isn't letting up. Noah built its reputation as an against-the-grain prep-punk label willing to pit Bad Brains tees against Harris Tweed blazers, and the brand's knack for collaborations has yielded projects with storied labels like Barbour and Adidas. But its latest link-up is with a far newer name—DTC eyewear brand Warby Parker.
John Mayer’s Watch Was Once a Well-Kept Secret
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Count on John Mayer to always find the obscure, outrageous watch that seems tailor-made for him. For the better part of the year, this salmon-dial perpetual calendar was hiding out, secretly tucked away in Japan as an exclusive release that not even the U.S.-based AP team was familiar with, according to Hodinkee. But late last summer, when a second batch became available stateside, Mayer immediately became a customer. It was a natural fit: after all, our officially designated WWMIC (Watch World’s Most Influential Collector) already has an abiding love for mystical hard-to-buy fashion from Japan and maintains a storage unit to hold all his Visvim.
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
How These Unlikely Pants Became the New J.Crew’s First Big Hit
Finally, having a boyfriend who's into menswear paid off for somebody. Maddie Heldman, a 22-year-old Chicagoan, was browsing the J.Crew Men's Instagram account after her partner sent her some news about the beloved and revamped mall brand. That's when she saw them. "I saw the pants and immediately loved them," she told me over email. The pants are your average khaki-colored chinos, only swelled to such enormous proportions that J.Crew officially calls the style the "Giant-fit chino." Heldman hustled to the J.Crew on Michigan Avenue and managed to snag the very last pair of the pants in her size.
The Latest GQ Box Comes With Your Next Go-To Sweatshirt
We're pretty excited about the newest edition of the GQ Box. The sweatshirt? Cool as hell and [whispers] $50 off what it normally costs. But before we get to that…. First, let us explain how the GQ Box works: Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box—menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, useful gear, and more. Then we ship it to your house. Each box costs $50—or $190 for 4 boxes, a full year—but what's inside is worth $200 or more. It's a no-brainer. (See more details and subscribe to the GQ Box here.)
Frank Ocean Is Riding Out Summer in Big, Burly Boots
A few weeks back, a GQ reader reached out via Instagram and asked, simply: "Boots in the summer?" Emphatically and without hesitation, I scoffed at the idea (sorry, whoever you are). For me, the main goal of warm weather dressing is looking fly—and sweating as little as possible. At the time, wearing boots at the apex of a July heat wave felt like the same kind of chaotic logic that pushes people to throw on a hoodie in 95-degree weather. I'm suffering as it is in the humidity; I don't need to suffer for fashion too.
In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
Chris Pine Kicks Off the Weekend in Perfect Summer Shoes
Chris Pine—weird-hat-lover, maestro of big fits—has captured our attention yet again. Twice in one month might seem like a lot, but as long as the guy keeps freaking it we're obligated to tell you so you can freak it, too. By now, he's amassed enough noteworthy outfits to make a pretty epic run for the sartorial Hall of Fame. During a panel on his upcoming film (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, FYI!) at San Diego Comic Con, Pine took the stage in front of an adoring audience wearing a pale lemon camp shirt and dusty pink pants—relaxed enough to perform a few high kicks, natch—accented by key hits of gold jewelry.
Old Navy Is Selling a Bored Ape Yacht Club T-Shirt
If you're hiding indoors from a heatwave this weekend, you may find yourself doing some internet shopping. And the hot air outside may remind you to re-up on some inexpensive beach sandals, or finally acquire an unfaded pair of swim trunks. Such goals may feasibly lead you to Old Navy, at which point you may encounter a simple unisex gray T-shirt featuring a screenprint of the zombie-eyed Bored Ape #7285, causing you to wonder what parallel plane you have traveled to.
PCarmarket Is Selling a Stunning Magma Beam Orange AMG GT Black Series
This incredible European performance car is the perfect weapon for any high-rolling track warrior. Painted as the ultimate supercar for any high-rolling car enthusiast with a taste for speed, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has become somewhat of a cultural icon. Who could blame car people for falling in love with such a unique and wildly fast performance car that exemplifies the best parts of German automotive design? This particular sports car is a great example of exactly why the GT became so inspiring to so many in the first place. It does this through its superior performance, styling, and comfort which rivals that of even other similarly specced GTs. So what makes this such a valuable automobile for any automotive enthusiast with a passion for speed?
Actually, The Bear Is a Menswear Show
Yes, sure, of course: technically, The Bear is a show about a chef and the sometimes-traumatizing experience of working in kitchens. But most viewers of the show have come to the same conclusion after finishing the series’ eight episodes: the show’s main character Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, looks extremely good. It’s the “hottest show of the summer.” “Carmy is sexy as hell.” Allen White is the “internet’s new boyfriend.” (Even New Yorker cartoonists appreciate the show’s unspoken steaminess.) The cause of all this sex appeal comes down to Carmy’s always disheveled hair, and many tattoos—and, I’ll submit, his impeccably dialed-in style. A little digging on that front confirmed my suspicion: that while The Bear appears to be a food show, it’s actually the next great menswear show.
Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced at the iPhone 14 event in September. In the meantime, Twitter user and “time traveler from Earth 616” @VNchocoTaco aka ShimpApplePro has shared what they’re hearing about the lineup. Details include Apple Watch Series 8 colors, production timing, and more.
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
