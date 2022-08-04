ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought relief available for Arkansas farmers

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 5 days ago
Despite recent rainfall, most of the River Valley in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma remains in a severe drought.

Herds of cattle have been sold early by farmers who are struggling to feed them this summer, farmers say. Dead, brown grass covers pastures and stock ponds are low or dried up.

Now farmers in Crawford, Franklin, Logan and Johnson counties are on the list for assistance. Le Flore County, Oklahoma is also eligible for federal relief.

There are 40 counties in Arkansas are approved for disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced.

"An additional 20 counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, providing for financial relief for our farmers," Hutchinson tweeted.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports the River Valley in moderate to severe drought. Sebastian County is in moderate drought, and is not on the list of counties eligible. Other counties are in severe drought in the River Valley.

Other Arkansas counties eligible include Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Faulkner, Fulton, Greene, Howard, Jackson, Independence, Izard, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Pike, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Washington, White and Yell.

Farmers are urged to contact their local FSA office.

