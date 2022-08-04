Heat alerts expanded in Upstate NY as temperatures, humidity soar

Read on www.syracuse.com
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
Spotted Lanternflies are all over NYC. Are Upstate New York’s vineyards next on the menu?
The Spotted Lanternfly has been creeping northward in New York for a few years now, and the state is asking for help tracking the hungry bugs, especially near vulnerable vineyards. Established populations of the flashy invasive have not been found in Syracuse, but “any grape production should be aware of...
Summer breezes at NYS Fair, ballpark should be free of tobacco, vaping scents (Your Letters)
Recently in the news was the decision for smoking to be allow in several designated areas at the New York State Fair. “Any product that is legal to smoke in New York state can be smoked in the designated area,” and that will include medical marijuana and vaping.
Election 2022: What you need to know for the August primary in Central NY (One deadline today)
The second primary for this election year happens on Aug. 23, when voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. The June 28 primary decided which of the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial and state assembly candidates would be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren’t present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
New details emerge in weekend shooting of woman traveling in car in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — DeWitt police Monday released details of a shooting that left a car passenger with wounds in both legs Saturday night. Police said the 27-year-old woman told them she was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling north on Thompson Road near Interstate 690 when a vehicle in front stopped in the road.
NY Senate candidate: Stand up to Albany’s culture of corruption (Your Letters)
In response to the July 31, 2022, editorial “Gov. Hochul’s Covid response review is not independent enough”:. It’s sad but true: Albany is the corrupt capital of the nation. New Yorkers have seen scandal after scandal rock state government. Not only are these scandals national embarrassments, but they have also had lethal effects.
Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams (Your Letters)
I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
Atlanta — Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said. A judge last month had ordered Giuliani, a...
NY primary election voters face new deadline to change party enrollment
New York voters now face a deadline of Thursday to change their party enrollment in time to vote in the Aug. 23 primary election for members of Congress and the state Senate. A state Supreme Court judge changed the deadline last week to close a loophole that would have allowed voters to change their party enrollment up until the day of election.
Cuomo reacts to FBI’s Trump search, demands DOJ explain Mar-a-Lago ‘raid’
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice explain the FBI “raid” at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter Tuesday.
