Public Input Sought On City Manager Candidates Candidate Pool Narrowed To Five Finalists

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Temple Terrace City Council voted to approve five candidates and one alternate (in the event one of the individuals declines) to advance to the interview stage in the search for a new City Manager at their August 2 City Council meeting.

The five individuals were chosen from a list of the top 10 applicants as ranked by Colin Baenziger & Associates, a nationally recognized executive recruiting firm. In all, 38 individuals applied for the position.

The Council also approved a schedule for the next stages of the process, which will include an opportunity for public input.

The City of Temple Terrace will host a City Manager Candidate “Meet and Greet” on Wednesday, August 17 from 5:30 – 7 pm at the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 200 Inverness Ave., Temple Terrace. Food and beverages will be provided.

Mayor Andy Ross and the Temple Terrace City Council are inviting residents, business owners and members of community organizations to meet, engage with and review the five candidates for the Temple Terrace City Manager position.

Introductions and brief presentations from each candidate will begin promptly at 5:30 pm. Candidates will be available to interact with the public between 6 and 7 pm. Attendees are encouraged to register any comments or preferences regarding the candidates to Council members as soon as possible. Feedback forms will be available at the Meet and Greet.

The candidates are as follows:

Carlos Baia – Mr. Baia has been the Deputy City Manager for Concord, NH, (population 43,503) since 2007. Previously he worked for Deerfield Beach, FL (population 75,018) for nine years, with the last eight as the Economic Development Manager.

Anne Fritz – Ms. Fritz has been the Chief Financial Officer for the City of St. Petersburg, FL, (population 261,338) since 2010. Her prior employment includes serving as the Finance Director for the City of Westlake, OH, (population 32,689) for 10 years and the Finance Director for Willard, OH, (population 6,806) for 10 years.

Benjamin King – Mr. King has been the City Administrator for Groveport, OH, (population 5,630) since 2020. Prior to this employment he worked for Pataskala, OH, (population 15,751) for 13 years, serving the last six years as the City Administrator.

Mark Orme – Mr. Orme most recently worked for Chico, CA, (population 98,683) for nine years, with the last eight years as City Manager. He also worked for Hemet, CA (population 81,203) for 14 years and was the Interim City Manager at the time of his departure.

David Williams – Mr. Williams was most recently the Town Administrator for Sherborn, MA, (population 4,301) for nine years. Before that, he served as the Assistant Town Manager for Framingham, MA, (population 69,288) for three years, the Assistant Town Manager for Weston, MA, (population 11,261) for four years, and the Finance Director for Bath, ME, (population 8,514) for three years.

Alternate

Steve Kelley – Mr. Kelley has been the County Judge Executive (equivalent to an elected County Manager) for Pulaski County, KY, (population 64,789) since 2015. Prior to this employment he owned several businesses in the community.

Interviews of the five candidates will be conducted at a special meeting of City Council at Temple Terrace City Hall, 11250 N. 56th St., on Thursday, August 18, beginning at 1:30 pm. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 641 and Frontier Channel 39, as well as on the City’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/cityoftempleterrace.com).

Another special City Council meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 pm on Tuesday, August 23, at which time City Council is expected to vote on a final candidate. That meeting also will be broadcast.

The contract for former Temple Terrace City Manager Charles Stephenson was terminated on February 1 of this year. Steve Spina, a senior consultant with Imagine That Performance, a consulting company focused on local government leadership, has served as interim City Manager since February 16. Per his contract, which expires October 1, Dr. Spina was not eligible to apply for the position.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement