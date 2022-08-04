Almost two dozen states sue Biden administration over Title IX gender identity guidance

Read on nsjonline.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene still claims Antifa behind Jan 6 despite 875 arrests, 360 convictions and House probe
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed the Antifa and said “no one can convince” her that the violent protesters involved in the January 6 riots were supporters of Donald Trump. “I was very upset. I never expected anything like that. And when that happened, I thought, this is Antifa, and no one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters, and we know there’s a lot wrong there, and I cannot wait for investigations, a real investigation,” Ms Greene said.The far-right Republican leader was speaking with 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell for his show.The Biden administration’s response...
