Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Newcastle eye Bamba Dieng & Lucas Paqueta as attacking reinforcements
Newcastle are ready to push ahead with interest in Bamba Dieng and Lucas Paqueta.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 1
The best goals from week 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy optimistic over Arsenal first-team opportunities
Brooke Norton-Cuffy is keen to make an impact under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Aston Villa sign Rachel Daly from Houston Dash
Aston Villa have announced the signing of England star Rachel Daly from the Houston Dash on a three-year contract.
