First Alert Weather: Heavy rains and storm chances expected Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An active weather pattern has returned to the area and we now have a First Alert Weather Day for today.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Mercer and Lawrence counties until 1:45 p.m.

ALERT: Thursday is a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy downpours that could lead to flooding in low-lying streams and creeks and flood-prone areas. This afternoon through the evening, there's a small potential for damaging winds.

ALARM: Hot and humid feeling in the mid-90s

Today we are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, but the big threat lies with excessive rainfall being a medium risk. Some areas could get 1-3 inches of rainfall in a short amount of time later this afternoon and evening.

Rain chances hour-by-hour. KDKA Weather Center

It'll be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s but feeling in the low to mid-90s, plus there will be dry time and sunshine.

The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere this weekend. We'll see the upper 80s and it'll feel in the 90s. Also sticking around is the chance for scattered showers and storms, which will last through Friday and even some isolated storms Saturday.

Nothing severe is expected at this time for the weekend, but a short-lived shower or storm can't be ruled out.

Mid-week next week we will get a lot more comfortable with highs trending in the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast - August 4, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

