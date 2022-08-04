ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito Foundation donates to National Domestic Abuse Hotline

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Gabby Petito Foundation donates to abuse hotline 00:32

NEW YORK -- The Gabby Petito Foundation is donating $100,000 to the National Domestic Abuse Hotline.

The money will be used to hire more advocates and cut down on wait times on the hotline.

Petito, a Long Island native, was murdered while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, later took his own life .

If you or anyone you know is in need of the hotline, it can be reached at 800-799-7233.

