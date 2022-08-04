ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Franklin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Occupational Health Safety

Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations

The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
New Franklin, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
PARMA, OH
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Roemer
Person
Kristina Roegner
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy