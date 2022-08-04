Read on www.akron.com
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Piece of metal roof flies off truck, hits car on roadway
It happened in the area of Routes 82 and 5 on Friday afternoon.
wfmd.com
Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio
Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
Occupational Health Safety
Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations
The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Winning Mega Millions sold in Northeast Ohio
Two winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio, just not for the top prize.
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.
