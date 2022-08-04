ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Boston man who stopped for coffee also bought $1 million lottery ticket

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Tyngsborough, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
Caught in Southie

Once again…the power is out in South Boston

Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)

One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Cashword
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NECN

Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
CHELSEA, MA
quincyquarry.com

West Quincy Secret Splash Pad?

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While the current long-ongoing heat wave is likely to break tomorrow, care of a Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Photojournalist comes photographic indications of a possible secret local splash pad of sort where long-suffering locals can endeavor to at least blunt the heat that has bearing down on Eastern Massachusetts for weeks.
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy