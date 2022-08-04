Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Boston man who stopped for coffee also bought $1 million lottery ticket

Read on www.masslive.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Many lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — A number of lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts last week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of $650,000, while 14 other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:. Mass Cash -- $100,000...
Can You Redeem An Out Of State ‘Mega Millions’ Ticket In Massachusetts?
It's summertime and people are on vacation. I just spent a week in New Hampshire when that massive $1.2B dollar "Mega Millions" jackpot was up for grabs. ONE. POINT. TWO. BILLION. BRO. I wanna be like Beyonce or Bezos! I want a yacht!. I live in Massachusetts; however, I was...
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Massachusetts
A $50,000 prize was won off of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts. The prize was from the Saturday drawing and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Waltham. There was also a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize won Saturday. It was sold at Uxbridge Mobil in Uxbridge. Overall,...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
Once again…the power is out in South Boston
Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)
One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth
Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to have a baby
Massachusetts is the best state in America to have a baby, according to a new study. WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost, health care accessibility, and baby-friendliness to compile its 2022′s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby list.
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
NECN
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
Sports betting in Massachusetts: Gov. Baker offers support for substance of bill, but is ‘working through the details’
Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday afternoon that he “conceptually” supports legislation legalizing sports wagering in Massachusetts days before a deadline to act on a bill that has sat on his desk for the last week. Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise sports betting bill last week, and Baker...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Man wins $1 million after Salem store clerk hands him wrong ticket
A New Hampshire man never intended to buy the lottery ticket that ultimately won him a $1 million prize. Marcus Miller, of Hudson, had hoped to buy a $10 lottery ticket at Tropicana Market in Salem, Massachusetts. When the store clerk mistakenly instead handed him a $5 ticket, he decided to keep it, he told state lottery officials.
Hate groups in Boston: Drag queen story hour host cancels Boston Seaport event following neo-Nazi demonstration
The latest in a string of disturbances caused by hate groups in Boston happened Sunday when a group of men clad in masks and carrying a banner prompted the cancellation of a children’s story hour event due to concerns for safety. Scheduled as a Drag Queen Story Hour at...
quincyquarry.com
West Quincy Secret Splash Pad?
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While the current long-ongoing heat wave is likely to break tomorrow, care of a Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Photojournalist comes photographic indications of a possible secret local splash pad of sort where long-suffering locals can endeavor to at least blunt the heat that has bearing down on Eastern Massachusetts for weeks.
