County COVID-19 cases increasing

Summit County Public Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
AKRON, Ohio — A drive-thru vaccination clinic is being offered by Summit County Public Health as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions, the department said in a news release. The uptick in cases has also moved the county in CDC community spread from a...
Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney
Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
Tuscarawas Designated as “high” on COVID Community Level
Some of the latest data is showing that COVID-19 community level is rising in many counties, including Tuscarawas. The Centers for Disease Control noted, on August 4th, that 97% of the state’s 88 counties are at the medium (yellow) or high (orange) community level. Tuscarawas County was bumped into...
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Summit County warns residents of jury duty scam
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has issued an alert warning residents of a scam in which callers attempt to trick people into believing that a warrant is out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
Raccoon Rabies Immunization Program Underway, But Not in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Raccoon rabies baiting is underway through August 23 in northeast Ohio. But Stark County will not be seeing the vaccination baits dropped from airplanes and ground vehicles. There hasn’t been a positive raccoon rabies case in the county since there were four...
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a hearing in the case against her.
Bath Road closure rescheduled for August 10
City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Director Anthony L. Zumbo, P.E., P.S., announced that Bath Road will be closed to through traffic between Northampton Road and Akron-Peninsula Road on Wednesday, August 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The date is a reschedule due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 9. The purpose of the temporary closure is road patching, tree trimming, and ditch and shoulder work. Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Steels Corners Road. Safety forces have been notified.
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Masks now required at local Kent State branches ahead of new semester
Kent State University students will have to mask up when they head to class later this month. The University posted guidelines on the Kent State website, noting that all students who attend classes in counties with a "high" COVID-19 transmission rate must wear a mask. Kent's main branch, as well...
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Feds arrest Mogadore man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
