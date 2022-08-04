Detroit Means Business awarded $9 million to aid pandemic-impacted small businesses

Read on www.crainsdetroit.com
Crain's Detroit Business
Real Estate Insider: Is real change finally coming to the Penobscot Building?
Is the Penobscot Building finally, at long last, taking a step in the right direction?. Or is its ownership — an outcast among the cadre of downtown office landlords who have been steadily renovating and filling up their buildings the last 10-plus years — merely doing what's required after being forced by the city, and now attempting to elbow its way, little by little, to the grown-ups' table?
Crain's Detroit Business
DDOT replaces 28 buses to modernize fleet, minimize environmental footprint
The Detroit Department of Transportation is adding 28 new clean diesel buses as part of an effort to modernize its fleet and move toward greener operations. The 40-foot coaches replaced some of DDOT's oldest buses, one of which has been operating since 2010, according to a news release. Clean diesel is refined to increase efficiency and reduce harmful emissions. DDOT's fleet is now the youngest and most environmentally friendly fleet in the department's history, the release said.
Crain's Detroit Business
Software company OneStream opens new Birmingham headquarters
A rapidly growing Rochester software company has new digs in downtown Birmingham. OneStream Software LLC, which announced the expansion last July, officially christened the new 23,000 square-foot facility at 191 N. Chester St. on Monday morning. The new facility is an expansion beyond the company's two Rochester offices, and will...
Crain's Detroit Business
Motown Museum celebrates expansion, reopening and new $5 million Gilbert donation
The historic section of Detroit where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago is looking better than ever — thanks in part to a new $5 million donation from Dan Gilbert. Motown legend — and Gordy's best friend — Smokey Robinson was among...
Crain's Detroit Business
Fast-casual salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen to expand into Michigan
A Los Angeles-based restaurant chain with a focus on serving healthy food at scale has big plans in Michigan. Sweetgreen, which serves in-house, made from scratch seasonal, healthy salads, is set to open the first of its stores in the state on Tuesday in downtown Birmingham. Sweetgreen also plans locations...
Crain's Detroit Business
Holdout house near Little Caesars Arena destroyed in fire
A rundown house in Midtown Detroit whose owner has long sought millions of dollars for it because of its Cass Avenue location burned to the ground early Monday. James Harris, public information officer for the Detroit Fire Department, said Monday morning that a call was received around 4 a.m. regarding a fire at 2712 Cass Ave. at Sproat Street near Little Caesars Arena. Harris said five trucks with 21 firefighters were dispatched and it took about 90 minutes to put out the blaze.
