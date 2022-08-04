Monkeypox: Worcester has 2 confirmed cases, according to Health Commissioner Matilde Castiel

A West Springfield man pushed back tears after a jury found him not guilty on all charges in connection to a Randolph, New Hampshire, crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faced seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. He had initially faced an additional eight charges related to driving under the influence of drugs, but a New Hampshire judge dismissed those charges last week, stating the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence to support them.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO