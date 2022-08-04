Monkeypox: Worcester has 2 confirmed cases, according to Health Commissioner Matilde Castiel

Read on www.masslive.com
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Worcester roof collapse: City councilor asks for protocol, options on sheltering displaced residents
After more than 100 people were displaced following the partial collapse of the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester on July 15, District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has issued a request that the city manager’s office provide the council with a report on the emergency response protocol for when a building is condemned.
Worcester Redevelopment Authority authorizes $3 million purchase of Denholm building
The city is one step closer to owning and potentially demolishing the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The Worcester Redevelopment Authority (WRA) voted Monday to purchase the historic building, that once housed the Denholm department store, for $3 million. The city plans to release a request for proposals for the building this fall.
Swiss brokerage owner ordered to forfeit $1.9M to feds after orchestrating massive pump and dump scheme that targeted Mass. residents
The founder and operator of a Swiss asset management firm who pleaded guilty to charges that he engaged with others in a massive global securities fraud scheme that netted proceeds of approximately $164 million was recently ordered to forfeit $1.9 million dollars to the government. Roger Knox, of the United...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Ground Zero Flag set for ceremony Tuesday at Springfield’s 9/11 Memorial
SPRINGFIELD - The Ground Zero Flag, an American flag which flew over the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, will be exhibited at Springfield’s Sept. 11th Monument on Tuesday. A ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. The...
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Massachusetts
A $50,000 prize was won off of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts. The prize was from the Saturday drawing and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Waltham. There was also a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize won Saturday. It was sold at Uxbridge Mobil in Uxbridge. Overall,...
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
MSPCA-Angell and NEAS bring 20 shelter cats from flood-ravaged Kentucky to Massachusetts where they will be adopted into new homes
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter have partnered with the ASPCA to take in 20 homeless shelter cats from eastern Kentucky after the region was ravaged by deadly flooding. The endeavor comes on the heels of the groups taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida and over 150...
Governor signs law banning 1st responders from taking personal photographs of crime victims: Named for Chicopee murder victim Amanda Plasse
A law banning police and other first responders from taking victims of crime scene photographs was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday. Amanda’s Law — named for Amanda Plasse, who was murdered in her Chicopee apartment on Aug. 26, 2011 — was adopted by the House and Senate in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 as legislators scrambled to close out their formal session for the year.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield found not guilty on all charges in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
A West Springfield man pushed back tears after a jury found him not guilty on all charges in connection to a Randolph, New Hampshire, crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faced seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. He had initially faced an additional eight charges related to driving under the influence of drugs, but a New Hampshire judge dismissed those charges last week, stating the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence to support them.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial over crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of a West Springfield man who stands accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire crash in 2019. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. He had initially faced an additional eight charges related to driving under the influence of drugs, but a New Hampshire judge dismissed those charges last week, stating the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence to support them.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden hits campaign trail amid allegations of a police coverup and calls for resignation
Key supporters of Acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden continue to back their candidate as others call for his resignation amid allegations that his office may have helped cover up a transit police officer misconduct case. In the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary for the Suffolk District...
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year
CHICOPEE – City officials have agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to make repairs to two fire stations and replace equipment, but they may not see some of the new vehicles they want to purchase for months if not years. The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy six...
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
