Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Saturday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a child drunkenly drove a vehicle before it crashed in Great Valley.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 219. Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m.

There, they say the driver was determined to be under 18. There was at least one other person in the vehicle, but deputies did not specify their age.

After being charged with DWI, the driver was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. He was then released to his mother.

The child will be back in court at a later date.

