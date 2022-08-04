ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICB6O_0h4W628l00

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Saturday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a child drunkenly drove a vehicle before it crashed in Great Valley.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 219. Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m.

There, they say the driver was determined to be under 18. There was at least one other person in the vehicle, but deputies did not specify their age.

After being charged with DWI, the driver was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. He was then released to his mother.

The child will be back in court at a later date.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 13

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Busted With Loaded Pistol Sentenced

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 32-year-old man caught by police illegally possessing a loaded handgun in Dunkirk has been sentenced in the case. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Glen Hurrell will spend five years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Sinclairville

The investigation continues into a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville last month. 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga died after being shot in the lower back following a dispute in the area of Reed and Park streets shortly after 7:30 pm on July 5. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#The Sheriff S Office#An Associated Press Award
wnynewsnow.com

High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends Near Frewsburg

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A high-speed vehicle chase in the Jamestown area has come to an end near Frewsburg. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Willard Street area on the city’s eastside. The car however...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Felony Weapons Charge Leads To State Prison Time For Jamestown Man

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 53-year-old Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after he was convicted on a felony weapons charge. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Aaron Davis was sentenced to a determinate state prison term of five years with five years post release supervision.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

A Minor Has Been Charged With Driving While Intoxicated In Cattaraugus County

A juvenile has been charged with driving while intoxicated in Western New York. Deputies with the Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident on Route 20. The incident took place around 3:20 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The deputies determined that the driver was a minor, under the age of 18-years-old. Deputies say the driver was allegedly under the influence. Deputies arrested the minor, who was then taken to the Sheriff's Office for processing. The juvenile was issued a ticket to appear at court in the Town of Great Valley Court at a later date and was released to a parent.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced To State Prison Term In Jamestown Drug Raid

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Brocton man will spend six years in state prison on felony drug charges in connection with a 2021 drug raid in Jamestown. Richard Sendall was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court after the DA’s Office said he plead guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man sentenced to prison on weapon charge

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after entering a guilty plea to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree: loaded firearm, a Class C felony. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced on Monday that 53-year-old Aaron Davis was sentenced July 12 by Judge David Foley to a determinate state prison term of 5 years, with 5 years post-release supervision. Davis was sentenced as a violent felony offender after having two felony convictions within 10 years.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for DWI after truck crashes through Scottsville home

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Randy Bratcher, 34 of Dansville, was arrested for drunk driving after a truck crashed through a home in Scottsville on Monday. No one was injured. Monroe County deputies said the truck went all the way through the house on Rochester Street at around 1:30 a.m. and ended up in a neighbor's driveway.
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Theft

An Olean man was charged with theft on Friday. Olean Police charged 24-year-old Aaron W. Pilon with petit larceny. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State troopers investigate two-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Sheridan

New York State Police report that troopers from Fredonia are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 5 in the town of Sheridan Sunday evening. According to the State Police website, 33-year-old Amisadai Vazquez-Mazariegos of Eden and 19-year-old Karissa Spicola of Fredonia were driving the vehicles involved in the crash that was reported shortly before 9 pm. A total of five people were injured. WDOE News has learned that several agencies assisted at the scene of the crash, including Dunkirk Fire, Sheridan Fire, Alstar ambulance and Chautauqua County EMS.
YourErie

PSP Corry to hold sobriety checkpoint in August

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sometime this month, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint. The PSP Corry Station has announced that sometime in the month of August, state police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint somewhere “within the station’s coverage area.” PSP Corry covers parts of Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties. The station also […]
CORRY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Gerry Woman Jailed Following Alleged Machete Attack

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 64-year-old Town of Gerry woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a person with her vehicle before attacking them with a machete last week. New York State Police arrested Mary Butler on Thursday following the alleged incident on Route 380. An investigation...
GERRY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Missing 86-year-old woman in Amherst found

AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst that was reported missing has been located. Police thank the public in their assistance in finding her. Police say she was located in good health in Cheektowaga and has since be reunited with her family. Leona Ordway was last seen at...
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy