Green Schools board awards bus garage contract

One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
cleveland19.com
Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
Akron Leader Publications
Bath Road closure rescheduled for August 10
City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Director Anthony L. Zumbo, P.E., P.S., announced that Bath Road will be closed to through traffic between Northampton Road and Akron-Peninsula Road on Wednesday, August 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The date is a reschedule due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 9. The purpose of the temporary closure is road patching, tree trimming, and ditch and shoulder work. Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Steels Corners Road. Safety forces have been notified.
Navy submarine repair facilities coming to Ohio hopeful to be under contract
Those behind the effort to bring Navy submarine repair facilities to Northeast Ohio meet with senior Navy officials at the Pentagon. "Hopeful that we'll be under contract before too long."
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
whbc.com
More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
whbc.com
New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
coolcleveland.com
See a Medical Helicopter & Other Working Vehicles Close Up at Touch-a-Truck
Sat 8/13 @ 10AM-2PM Apparently, there’s a craze for large vehicles among kids these days because the number of “Touch-a-Truck”’ events seems to have multiplied exponentially. There’s another this weekend at Munroe Falls Metro Park in Akron. There kids of all ages can get up close...
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
