Tallulah Falls, GA

nowhabersham.com

Martha Lily Adair Daley

Martha Lily Adair Daley, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2022. Martha was born on May 7, 1929, in Toccoa, Georgia to William and Katherine Adair. She graduated from Clarkesville High School in 1946 and then completed the secretarial course at Toccoa Falls College. She married Richard Daley on December 16, 1950, and they remained together until his death in 2015.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. 2022 Georgia Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
ATHENS, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Tallulah Falls, GA
WGAU

Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth

As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service

(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
CLEVELAND, GA
#College#Tallulah Falls School
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Hiawassee GA & Young Harris GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Hiawassee GA is a tiny town of around 1,000 residents that’s located right on the North Carolina border. Pretty much everything in Hiawassee is centered around Lake Chatuge (which it shares with...
HIAWASSEE, GA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nowhabersham.com

Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville

A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee

We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
themaconcountynews.com

Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers

During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

New information released about crash that killed Georgia golf club owners

WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Tuesday released new information on the crash that killed a couple who owned a popular golf club near Lake Hartwell. Charly and Kelli Schell, owners of the Cateechee Golf Club, in Hartwell, Georgia, died in a plane crash on July 14, family friends said.
wrwh.com

GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck

(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
cityofsugarhill.com

The Bowl at Sugar Hill Announces Upcoming Concert Series

The Bowl at Sugar Hill Announces Upcoming Concert Series. Sugar Hill has earned a reputation for bringing a variety of musical genres that appeal to every audience and music genre to The Bowl. Fill your cooler with drinks and snacks, then head to The Bowl for a night filled with live music. Located in Downtown Sugar Hill, concert goers have all the amenities the city has to offer within a few footsteps including restaurants, shops, a history museum, art gallery, The Eagle Theatre and more.
SUGAR HILL, GA

