Read on nowhabersham.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowhabersham.com
Historical Society partners with HoPE to celebrate Habersham’s diversity and promote inclusion
They’re planning a special celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month to coincide with this year’s Big Red Apple Festival. The celebration will take place on September 24th at the Historical Society’s building and adjacent Cornelia Library/Skate Park on Chattahoochee Street. The event “will expand the boundaries of the...
nowhabersham.com
Martha Lily Adair Daley
Martha Lily Adair Daley, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2022. Martha was born on May 7, 1929, in Toccoa, Georgia to William and Katherine Adair. She graduated from Clarkesville High School in 1946 and then completed the secretarial course at Toccoa Falls College. She married Richard Daley on December 16, 1950, and they remained together until his death in 2015.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Georgia football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. 2022 Georgia Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth
As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
Athens commissioners vote to decriminalize marijuana
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County commissioners approved an ordinance that eliminates jail time and lowers the fine for having less than an ounce of cannabis to $35. The decision was made at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners wanted to require charging less than $35, but that was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgnation.com
Quarterback guru David Cutcliffe theorizes why Arch Manning didn’t choose Georgia
ATHENS — Championship coaches like Kirby Smart take a hard look in the mirror after defeats, be that on the field or on the recruiting trail. And, make no mistake about it, Georgia losing out on legacy quarterback Arch Manning was a loss that continues to reverberate in some water cooler recruiting discussions.
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Hiawassee GA & Young Harris GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Hiawassee GA is a tiny town of around 1,000 residents that’s located right on the North Carolina border. Pretty much everything in Hiawassee is centered around Lake Chatuge (which it shares with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Bulldogs' 2022 season
Georgia won the national title in 2021, riding a dominant defense to an undefeated regular season. The only loss in the Bulldogs’ entire campaign was in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. So, what will happen in 2022? Will the Bulldogs be able to go undefeated in the regular...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
themaconcountynews.com
Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers
During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
WYFF4.com
New information released about crash that killed Georgia golf club owners
WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Tuesday released new information on the crash that killed a couple who owned a popular golf club near Lake Hartwell. Charly and Kelli Schell, owners of the Cateechee Golf Club, in Hartwell, Georgia, died in a plane crash on July 14, family friends said.
wrwh.com
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
WYFF4.com
Interactive map shows you who the most notable person is in your state, city or town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wondered who the most notable person in your state, city or town is?. Well, there is a new interactive map that shows you. And the more you zoom, the more names appear. The map, created by Topi Tjukanov, who works at Mapbox, uses...
cityofsugarhill.com
The Bowl at Sugar Hill Announces Upcoming Concert Series
The Bowl at Sugar Hill Announces Upcoming Concert Series. Sugar Hill has earned a reputation for bringing a variety of musical genres that appeal to every audience and music genre to The Bowl. Fill your cooler with drinks and snacks, then head to The Bowl for a night filled with live music. Located in Downtown Sugar Hill, concert goers have all the amenities the city has to offer within a few footsteps including restaurants, shops, a history museum, art gallery, The Eagle Theatre and more.
Comments / 0