Bath Road closure rescheduled for August 10
City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Director Anthony L. Zumbo, P.E., P.S., announced that Bath Road will be closed to through traffic between Northampton Road and Akron-Peninsula Road on Wednesday, August 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The date is a reschedule due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 9. The purpose of the temporary closure is road patching, tree trimming, and ditch and shoulder work. Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Steels Corners Road. Safety forces have been notified.
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
cleveland19.com
Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
whbc.com
More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children's Hospital.
Cold Case: Fairview Park woman missing for 45 years
It's been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler disappeared from a Fairview Park gas station, and police are once again turning to the public in hopes that someone with information will come forward.
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
coolcleveland.com
See a Medical Helicopter & Other Working Vehicles Close Up at Touch-a-Truck
Sat 8/13 @ 10AM-2PM Apparently, there’s a craze for large vehicles among kids these days because the number of “Touch-a-Truck”’ events seems to have multiplied exponentially. There’s another this weekend at Munroe Falls Metro Park in Akron. There kids of all ages can get up close...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
whbc.com
Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
whbc.com
New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
cleveland19.com
Annual day of ‘faith, family and fun’ underway at The FEST in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday. The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000. Over the years, he said that the FEST...
