Manchester board hears construction update

wvxu.org
Clermont County's brand new land bank awarded $500k to demolish vacant buildings
A new Land Bank in Clermont County will facilitate the demolition of about 30 vacant buildings over the next year. The organization was just formed this summer and already has a $500,000 state grant. State lawmakers gave counties the option to form a land bank over a decade ago. Community...
eaglecountryonline.com
Medical Emergency Closes Interstate 71/75 Near Covington
Motorists should use an alternative route to get in or around the city. Interstate 71/75 remains closed near Covington. Photo via www.ohgo.com. (Kenton County, Ky.) - Interstate 71/75 northbound is closed due to a medical emergency. Kenton County Police have all lanes shut down at mile marker 190.1 after a...
Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history
PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.
Large fire response called to Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON — A large fire response was called to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a plane on fire in a hangar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in Wilmington, according to initial reports. Initial reports...
Times Gazette
Man dies in foam accident
WILMINGTON — One person died an the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES), where he was a production supervisor in the heavy maintenance’s department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WKRC
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
WLWT 5
New community fridge provides 24/7 access to free food for Northside residents
CINCINNATI — There’s a new community-led project in Northside with one goal and that's "neighbors helping neighbors." The Open Fridge is sponsored by Third Way Peace Fellowship. The group describes itself as an inclusive community of active peacemakers exploring spirituality and the practice of nonviolence through grassroots mutual...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Ohio couple charged in kidnapping
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
We've reached the month of August, but while summer may be beginning to wind down, the number of events around the Tri-State isn't.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Tudor Estate in New Richmond, OH with Unbelievable Entertaining Options Lists for $2.25 M
The Estate in New Richmond offers stunning great room with wood paneled ceiling walks out to patio and pool, now available for sale. This home located at 1104 Us Route 52, New Richmond, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 11,733 square feet of living spaces. Call Lee G Robinson – Robinson Sotheby’s Internat’l – (Phone: 513-470-7700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in New Richmond.
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend
Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
UPDATE: At least 2 shooters in Cincinnati mass shooting, 9 injured
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
